ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 750,000 A1/A+/ SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA SUBORDINATE 07/22 TOLL BRIDGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/24 ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY DAILY 425,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B (REFUNDING) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York CITY OF PHILADELPHIA WEEK OF 400,000 A2/A-/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/22 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/23 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 375,000 Aa2/AA/AA TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/22 FISCAL 2014 SUBSERIES A-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 300,000 Aa3/AA/AA- AUTHORITY PUBLIC UTILITY 07/22 SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/23 GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM DAILY 284,400 Aa2/AA/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES WEEK OF 216,825 Aa2/AA/AA STATE OF OREGON 07/22 OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/24 Day of Sale: 07/25 PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES WEEK OF 215,000 Aa2/AA/AA+ AUTHORITY EMORY UNIVERSITY 07/22 SERIES 2013A GEORGIA MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/25 CITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 207,850 A2/A+/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT AIRPORT 07/22 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/22/2013 Day of Sale: 07/23 KENTUCKY ASSET LIABILITY COMMISSION WEEK OF 207,000 Aa3/A+/AA PROJECT NOTES FEDERAL HIGHWAY 07/22 TRUST FUND GARVEE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: ROP:7/24 Day of Sale: 07/25 JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 205,050 Aa2/AA/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 233 07/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/24 JEA WEEK OF 196,335 Aa2/AA/AA CONSISTING OF: 07/22 $95,950M TAX-EXEMPT WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SENIOR SERIES A $70,705M TAX-EXEMPT WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SUBORDINATE SERIES A $29,680M TAXABLE WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 135,000 Aa2/AA/AA TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/22 FISCAL 2014 SUBSERIES 1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 107,835 NR/NR/ COMMISSION 07/22 NONPROFIT HOUSING REVENUE & REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A, B-1, B-2 & B-3 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: Terms, TEMPS MIAMI-DADE COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 103,750 NR/A/A AUTHORITY 07/22 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 95,545 NR/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: 07/22 /EXP/EXP $17,775M GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B $77,770M GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PRINCETON THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY WEEK OF 85,940 Aa1/AAA/ TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 07/22 CORPORATE CUSIP MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DAILY 80,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013-4 (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 OKLAHOMA MUNICIPAL POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 79,060 /A/A POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 07/22 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2005A POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/22/2013 Day of Sale: 07/23 NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 69,970 Aa1// AGENCY 07/22 HOUSING FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS HOME MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM 2013 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 57,960 /A+/A+ THE STATE OF NEW YORK 07/22 SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 07/23 FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 55,000 // CALIFORNIA 07/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 07/24 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/AA (TREASURER OF STATE) 07/22 CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE APPROPRIATION BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/23 FREDERICK COUNTY TAX INCREMENT & WEEK OF 39,000 NR// SPECIAL TAX LIMITED OBLIGATION 07/22 MARYLAND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/25 COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 38,535 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 07/22 AND COUNTY VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS NEW JERSEY SCHOOL BOND RESERVE ACT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/25 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 34,570 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A-1 SERIES 2013A-2 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago CITY OF COLLEGE STATION WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT AND 07/22 REFUNDING BONDS & CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/23 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 27,550 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 07/22 RENTAL HOUSING BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/23 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 25,420 NR/A-/A FACILITIES AUTHORITY SAINT JOSEPHS 07/22 UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/25 CHEMUNG COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCE WEEK OF 25,405 /A-/ CORPORATION 07/22 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (ARNOT OGDEN MEDICAL CENTER REFUNDING PROJECT), SERIES 2013A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 07/24 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 20,590 NR/A+/NR CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS, 07/22 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/24 OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 20,190 NR/NR/ NURSING HOME REVENUE REFUNDING BOND 07/22 BOUTWELLS LANDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 07/24 LUBBOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,575 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013-A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2019-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3 EXPECTED PRICING: TBD WESTCHESTER COUNTY LOCAL WEEK OF 14,490 A// DEVELOOPMENT CORPORATION NEW YORK 07/22 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (PURCHASE COLLEGE FOUNDATION HOUSING CORPORATION PROJECT SERIES 2013) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 07/25 CARRIZO SPRINGS CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 10,000 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT (A 07/22 POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DIMMIT COUNTY TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio Day of Sale: 07/22 MCPHERSON, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,640 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 07/22 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 136 OF 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/24 CITY OF CARROLLTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,600 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BOND 07/22 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF MISSOURI CITY WEEK OF 8,645 Aa2// (FORT BEND AND HARRIS COUNTIES) 07/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 07/22 UPPER EAGLE REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 8,000 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY, COLORADO 07/22 REVENUE BONDS TRAER CREEK TANK 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 07/22 DUQUESNE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,850 Aa3/NR/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 07/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 07/24 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,665 // CONSISTING OF: 07/22 $1,145M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 $5,210M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE)SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 07/25 PATTONVILLE R-111 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,825 // MISSOURI 07/22 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED TBD Day of Sale: 07/23 RICHMOND COMBINED WATERWORKS- WEEK OF 5,500 // SEWERAGE SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2013 07/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2042 Day of Sale: 07/23 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 5,105 // RENTAL HOUSING BONDS 07/22 CONSISTING OF: 2013 SERIES A-1 (NON-AMT) 2013 SERIES A-2 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 07/25 OZARK REFUNDING WATER SYSTEM WEEK OF 4,610 /A/ IMPROVEMENET BONDS, MISSOURI 07/22 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/22 TOWN OF PECOS CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,530 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/22 TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: A2 Day of Sale: 07/24 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 3,500 /A/ CITY OF GAUTIER 07/22 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 07/23 TRIAD CUSD NO. 2, MACON COUNTY, WEEK OF 3,000 /A+/ ILLINOIS 07/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/25 TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS DAILY 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,279,555 (in 000's)