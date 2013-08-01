Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the
following Battle Creek, Michigan (the city) bonds:
--$16,000,000 limited tax general obligation bonds (LTGO), series 2013.
The bonds are expected to price the week of Aug. 13. Bond proceeds will fund
various capital improvements.
Additionally, Fitch affirms the following Battle Creek, MI bonds:
--Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds (ULTGO) rating at 'AA';
--$12,255,000 LTGO refunding bonds, series 2011 at 'AA';
--$40,765,000 LTGO Battle Creek downtown development bonds, series 2008 at 'AA';
--$6,410,000 LTGO Battle Creek tax increment finance authority bonds, series
2009 and 2010 at 'AA';
--$4,940,000 LTGO Battle Creek building authority bonds, series 2008 at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
All LTGO bonds are ultimately secured by the city's pledge of its full faith and
credit and its ad valorem tax, subject to charter, statutory and constitutional
limitations. The downtown development bonds, tax increment finance authority
bonds, and building authority bonds are secured in the first instance by a
pledge of tax increment revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Recent financial margins have turned
positive, with surplus operations in 2012 and 2013 (projected), suggesting
stabilization in the city's financial profile after several years of marginal
draws.
PROACTIVE, PRUDENT MANAGEMENT: Management employs extensive financial and
capital planning tools. Fitch expects management to continue containing
expenditures and maintain acceptable financial margins given the continued
susceptibility of the city's financial performance to economic cyclicality and
the importance of income tax to the city's revenue base.
ABOVE AVERAGE TAX BASE CONCENTRATION: The city's top three taxpayers are a high
14% of the total taxable assessed value (TAV) led by Kellogg Company, Denso
Manufacturing, and Kraft Foods Inc.
AVERAGE ECONOMY: Unemployment rates remain above, and city income levels well
below, state and national levels. Fitch expects stabilization of the
manufacturing employment base and/or diversification into other employment
sectors over the long term given the city's strong local infrastructure.
MANAGEABLE DEBT AND PENSIONS: The city's debt profile is moderate and benefits
from pay-as-you-go capital investment, rapid amortization, and modest future
borrowing needs. Pension funding levels vary from below average to well-funded
but the city consistently contributes the full annual requirement and carrying
costs are moderate.
EXPOSURE TO TAX INCREMENT SHORTFALLS: The city's tax increment revenues
currently cover debt service; however, coverage is thin and has declined for the
downtown development authority (DDA) and may require general fund support in
future. GF support beyond a moderate level would pressure the rating.
LTGO RATING ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO: The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the
implied ULTGO rating on the basis of the city's solid general fund reserves and
a margin of taxing capacity under statutory limits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FINANCIAL & ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS: The rating is sensitive to shifts in
fundamental credit characteristics including the city's financial management
practices, stable fiscal performance, and adequate reserve balances, which
partially mitigate concerns about the cyclical nature of revenues and
concentration of the local economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that such shifts are unlikely.
CREDIT PROFILE:
Battle Creek is located in south central Michigan roughly 42 miles southwest of
Lansing and is best known as the historic capital of breakfast food production.
City population has been stable around 53,000 over the past three decades.
CYCLICAL, MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY
Kellogg Company (Kellogg) has a large presence within the community, serving as
both the city's largest taxpayer at 9% of total taxable valuation (TV) for 2013
valuation and the largest employer with 2,500 employees. Kellogg (senior
unsecured rating 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook) has continued to make significant
investments within the city, including a $54 million expansion of its research
and development center in 2009 and the recent addition of a few hundred new
employees following an acquisition.
Other top employers include Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc. (Denso), an
automotive parts firm, which further contributes to the cyclical nature of the
local economy, as well as medical services firms and government sector
employers, which provide some measure of stability. Fitch believes that there is
a reasonable expectation for job growth given continued private investment over
the past four years and an associated 2,117 jobs to be created over the coming
five years.
The city's unemployment rate remains elevated at 8.5% in May 2013, above both
state and national averages and on par with year prior. The current unemployment
rate is improved from 2009 through 2011, when the unemployment rate was above
10%. Employment within the manufacturing sector as a percentage of total
employment is still double the national average, despite regional economic
diversification in recent years.
City wealth levels are below average with per capita income levels at 84% of the
state mean and individual poverty rates at 152% of the national average.
CONCENTRATED TAX BASE, MANAGEABLE VALUE DECLINES
Battle Creek's TV has declined 12% since peak in 2010; recent declines have been
moderate, with a 1.8% decline in 2012 and a 3.6% decline for 2013, approximately
a third of which was driven by tax appeal adjustments.
The city's tax base is concentrated with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for a
high 26.1% of total TV. The city tax base is comprised of 45% residential
property, 21% commercial and 31% industrial in 2013. The city reports that there
is a tax appeal for the past three years from Mushashi Auto Parts, Inc.;
however, all of the TV at risk is limited to the tax increment finance authority
(TIFA) area which maintains a solid cushion in its strong coverage. Tax
collections have remained strong through the recession and remain above 99%.
EXPOSURE TO TAX INCREMEMT SHORTFALLS; MIXED COVERAGE
The city's tax increment districts (TIFA and DDA) are highly concentrated by
leading taxpayers and have had valuation fluctuations over the past five years.
The bonds also carry the additional security of the city's LTGO pledge.
Historically, the districts have generated sufficient annual property tax
increment and state business tax reimbursement revenues to support their annual
debt service payments without additional city funding. Fiscal 2012 increment
district debt service coverage for TIFA was strong at over 6.75x but thin at
1.12x for the DDA's $5 million payment (representing 12% of general fund
spending) and down from 1.25x a year prior. While Fitch believes the DDA is
poised for stabilizing if not a slight uptick in AV and therefore coverage given
recent developments, a prolonged need for general fund support could pressure
the city's rating.
STABILIZING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The city's revenue profile is diverse. Property and income tax each account for
35% of general fund revenues in 2012 with less dependence on revenue sources
outside of the city's control; intergovernmental revenues accounting for 15% of
revenues in 2012. The city has a 0.7142-mill (6.7%) margin available under its
Headlee roll-back limit for operations, which would generate an additional
$700,000 or 1.6% of 2012 revenues. Had the city used this flexibility,
operations would have been roughly balanced 2009 through 2011.
The city posted positive performance in 2012 with a $89,000 surplus (0.2% of
spending) after three consecutive years of marginal reserve draws. The city's
unrestricted fund balance was $6.9 million or an adequate 15.9% of spending, in
excess of management's policy target of 8%. Positive operations suggest that the
city's efforts to right-size its spending base over the past three years with
salary and benefits concession and headcount reductions have been successful.
Fitch will continue to monitor ongoing operations, as management's continuing
ability to mirror expenditures with recurring revenues is a key credit
consideration.
Management is projecting positive operations in 2013, with a projected $233,000
surplus (0.5% of spending), compared to a budgeted $182,000 draw. The positive
operations were driven by strong income tax performance, up 12.7% year-on-year
and 6.8% ahead of budget, and continued cost containment. The city's 2014 budget
is balanced with a stable total property tax millage and includes a 2% raise for
non-union employees, an additional general fund position, and the restoration of
some benefits such as tuition reimbursement.
MODERATE, RAPIDLY AMORTIZING DEBT
Total city debt levels are moderate to high at $3,672 per capita or 6% of market
value, including the current offering. Over 50% of the total debt outstanding is
from local school districts. Overall carrying costs, including tax-increment
debt service and including pension ARC and other post-employment benefits (OPEB)
actual payments, are below average at 17.5% of governmental expenditures (net of
capital spending) and would remain manageable at 20% if the OPEB ARC were fully
funded.
Amortization is rapid with 86% repaid within 10 years. The city's current
capital improvement program calls for $127 million in improvements over five
years across tax- and revenue-supported funds, with minimal expected
tax-supported debt as the city funds a significant amount of capital
improvements from its annual budget.
The city provides employment benefits to its public safety staff through a
single-employer defined benefit pension plan, which was adequately funded 79.1%
as of June 30, 2012. This plan assumes a 7% rate of return. The city's
non-uniform union staff participate in a state-sponsored agent pension plan,
which was funded at 72.4% or a somewhat weaker 65.2% estimated using a 7% rate
of return assumption. The city consistently fully funds its actuarial required
contribution.
The city has negotiated benefit concessions and eliminated some benefits for new
hires, but these are expected to have minimal near-term benefit to the city's
OPEB profile. The city has advance funded a portion of its OPEB UAAL, with
approximately 45% of its ARC paid in each of the past three years. The city's
OPEB trust, what was last valued in June 2009, was a mere 2.8% funded, but did
not incorporate recent benefit changes or subsequent advance funding; the most
recent OPEB UAAL (June 30, 2009) was $52.4 million or 1.6% of 2013 market value.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors, and Zillow.
