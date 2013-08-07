BRIEF-SVG Capital says third tender offer priced at 715 p/share
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
Standard Chartered appears to be better placed to weather the slowdown in emerging markets than large rival HSBC which is still battling legal battles in the U.S.
** HSBC shares in Hong Kong have outpaced those of StanChart by 10 percentage points so far this year and that gap has started to narrow.
** StanChart shares last underperformed HSBC on yearly returns in 2008.
** A simple ratio of share prices for HSBC vs. Stan Chart is currently around the levels last seen in Feb 2010 when the latter's shares began a sharp outperformance that lasted nearly 9 months. Chart:
** On most financial metrics the two banks are running neck-and-neck. Both trade around 1.2 times book with a net interest margin around 2.3 percent, according to StarMine while loans and deposit growth is slightly better at Standard Chartered.
** Both banks reported half-yearly results earlier this week.
* Says announce that they have sold an aggregate of 51,700,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 220 pence per share
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.