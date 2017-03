IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENTGROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,500,000 // 2013-2014 REVENUE ANTICIPATION 08/12 NOTES SERIES A-1 AND A-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: AWARD DATE: 08/15/2013 Day of Sale: 08/14 DALLAS FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF 415,000 A2/A+/A AIRPORT, TEXAS 08/12 *************AMT******************* MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 08/12 165MM: SERIES D: SIFMA INDEX BONDS 235MM: SERIES E MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York REMARK: KROLL: AA Day of Sale: 08/14 REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 344,150 Aa3/A+/AA- AD VALOREM TAX BONDS 08/12 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 08/13 LACMA REFUNDING REVENUE "FRN" WEEK OF 240,000 A3// CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND 08/12 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART PROJECT (3 SERIES) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TENDER: 08/01/2018 Day of Sale: 08/13 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 238,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/12 THE JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/13 JEA WEEK OF 204,695 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 08/12 SERIES THREE 2013C ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATED REVENUE BONDS, 2013D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/12/2013 RATINGS: MOODY'S: SER C AA2; SERIES D AA3 S&P: SERIES C AA-; SERIES D A+ FITCH: SERIES C AA; SERIES D AA Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA,PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 200,000 A1/A/A+ WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS 08/12 SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TRUSTEES OF BOSTON COLLEGE WEEK OF 181,365 Aa3/AA-/ TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2013 08/12 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/13 ERIE COUNTY FISCAL STABILITY WEEK OF 147,700 // AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 08/12 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: CONSISTING OF: $ 37,700M SERIALS 2014-2023 RATINGS: Aa1/NR/AA+ $110,000M BANS DUE 2014 RATINGS: MIG1/NR/F1+ Day of Sale: 08/14 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 145,600 Aa3/AA-/ AGENCY REVENUE BONDS, BOSTON 08/12 COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES S 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/13 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 2 OF WEEK OF 123,085 Aa3/AA/AA GRANT COUNTY, WASHINGTON 08/12 PRIEST RAPIDS HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 CONSISTING OF: $92,510M SERIES A $30,575M SERIES Z (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COLORADO EDUCATINAL AND CULTURAL WEEK OF 111,425 A2/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY (JOHNSON & 08/12 WALES UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA/AA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/12 2013 SERIES A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: KROLL: AA GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA COMMUNITY WEEK OF 85,005 Aa2/AA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 08/12 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 A 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/14 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DAILY 80,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013-4 (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 79,000 // BOARD OF THE METROPOLITAN 08/12 GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTIES, TENNESSEE ASCENSION HEALTH CREDIT GROUP MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 08/13 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,035 A2/A/ TUFF-GATV REVENUE BONDS-GEORGIA 08/12 TECH BUILDING PROJECT (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 EMORY UNIVERSITY REVENUE "FRN" WEEK OF 57,865 Aa2/AA/AA+ PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITY 08/12 AUTHORITY, GEORGIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TENDER: 08/01/2018 Day of Sale: 08/14 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 54,060 A2/A/ TUFF-GATV REVENUE BONDS-GEORGIA 08/12 TECH BUILDING PROJECT (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 52,714 // AUTHORITY 08/12 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013A (PASS-THROUGH) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/13 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 50,780 /BBB+/A- FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/12 WIDENER UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 49,140 A1/A/NR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 08/12 REVENUE BONDS (NON-AMT) CONSISTINF OF: $ 4,640M SERIES 2013C $22,500M SERIES 2013D $22,000M SERIES 2013E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CLEVELAND CUYAHOGA COUNTY PORT WEEK OF 45,000 NR/NR/A AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 08/12 SERIES 2013A MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 08/15 REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 39,410 A3/A+/AA- FLORIDA AD VALOREM TAX REFUNDING 08/12 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 08/13 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 36,085 Aa2// AGENCY 08/12 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES B MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/13 CROOK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OREGON WEEK OF 33,500 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/13 REDMOND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 32,000 /AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/12 REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2035 Day of Sale: 08/14 SUCCESSOR RICHMOND COMMUNITY WEEK OF 31,420 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 08/12 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 08/15 KENTUCKY RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 27,500 MIG 1// CORPORATION PUBLIC PROJECT 08/12 CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg REMARK: 9/1/2014 Day of Sale: 08/15 LYCOMING COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 24,205 /A/ (COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA) 08/12 LYCOMING COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 23,330 /AA/AA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/13 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 21,430 NR/BBB/NR FINANCE AUTHORITY (CASA COLINA) 08/12 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 08/13 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,525 NR/BB/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 08/12 BONDS SERIES 2013A SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago OAK PARK HEIGHTS NURSING HOME, WEEK OF 20,265 NR/NR/ MINNEOSTA 08/12 REVENUE REFUNDING BOUTWELLS LANDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2036 Day of Sale: 08/14 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF ORANGE COUNTY, WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/NR/AA FLORIDA 08/12 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 19,000 Baa1/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SIMMONS 08/12 COLLEGE SERIES J 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2022-2025 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2039 Day of Sale: 08/13 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 18,085 A3// ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS 08/12 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/15 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,075 NR//NR REVENUE BONDS (YPSILANTI COMMUNITY 08/12 SCHOOLS), SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: S&P; TBD ROSS VALLEY SANITATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,750 /A/ NO. 1, CALIFORNIA 08/12 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2043 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,250 NR/BB/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 08/12 BONDS SERIES 2013A SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 15,400 Aa2/AA/ STATE APPROPRIATION BONDS 08/12 2013 SERIES A & B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/14 WISCONSIN RURAL WATER CONSTRUCTION WEEK OF 14,000 MIG 1// LOAN PROGRAM COMMUNITY 08/12 REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg REMARK: 9/1/2014 Day of Sale: 08/15 HARLINGEN COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 13,900 A1/A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/12 FACILITIES LEASE REVENUE BONDS QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS ********TAXABLE*************** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2039 Day of Sale: 08/15 MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND WEEK OF 11,880 NR/NR/BBB+ LIMITED OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS 08/12 SERIES 2013 UNLIMITED METHODIST RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. MGR: Ziegler, Chicago DENISON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,385 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 08/12 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A+/ Day of Sale: 08/14 WILSON COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,500 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 08/12 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: INSURANCE: TBD Day of Sale: 08/12 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,000 /AA+/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE-YONKERS 08/12 BUILDING PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2023 TERM: 2026, 2030 Day of Sale: 08/13 NORTHERN YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 // YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2018 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,920 Aa2// GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT #56 08/12 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis IDAHO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 131 WEEK OF 6,955 Aa1// (NAMPA) 08/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM INSURED Day of Sale: 08/12 LAKELAND HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 6,000 /AA+/A+ CORPORATION, INDIANA 08/12 /EXP/EXP AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 7/15/-1/29 Day of Sale: 08/16 LINCOLN COMMUNITY FINANCE DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 // NO. 2005-1 08/12 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE SORRENTO 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/13 BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,500 Aa3// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/12 REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 08/14 MOUNT SINAI, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,980 /AA/ UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/12 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 08/13 POTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,900 /AAA/ TEXAS 08/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/12 DEL RIO COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE WEEK OF 3,780 A1/A+/AA- CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, TEXAS 08/12 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 08/12 ALUM ROCK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,600 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT 08/12 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 ELECTION, SERIES B MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles ROSCOE COLLEGIATE INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 3,500 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED 08/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/13 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,315 Aa1/AA+/ RENTAL HOUSING BONDS 2013 B-1 & B-2 08/12 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/15 LOWER MAKEFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,202 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013B (CABS) 08/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/14 SUCCESSOR RICHMOND COMMUNITY WEEK OF 2,285 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 2013B 08/12 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 08/15 TAOS MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS EDUCATION WEEK OF 2,115 // TECH NOTES 08/12 NEW MEXICO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF SPRINGTOWN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,090 A2// (PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS) 08/12 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2038 REMARK: EXPECTED PRICING: TBD LOWER MAKEFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 1,920 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013A (CIBS) 08/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/14 TROPHY CLUB MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 1,910 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. 1, TEXAS 08/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/13 RICE LAKE, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 1,540 // BARRON COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/12 PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 08/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 9,465,526 (in 000's)