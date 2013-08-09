*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 12] *4.03 Grand Rapids, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.31 Grand Rapids, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *1.37 Kohler Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM A *3.37 Kohler Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 13.20 Montgomery County, TN, GO 11:00 AM *1.36 Rocori Area ISD #750, MN 11:00 AM *3.72 Dundas, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.49 Alexandria, MN, GO 12:00 PM A *7.82 Anderson Shiro Cons ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.41 Camden, NJ 11:00 AM *3.00 New London ISD #345, MN 12:30 PM AA- 9.32 Pearland, TX, GO 02:00 PM AA- 2.75 Pearland, TX, GO 02:00 PM Aa3 *1.61 Richland Pub SD #44, ND, GO 02:00 PM A+ 28.70 Alvarado ISD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 13] 15.77 Bellingham, WA, RE 12:00 PM AA- 31.20 Cajon Vly Union SD, CA, GO 01:00 PM 21.00 Clear Lake City Wtr Auth, TX, GO 11:00 AM A1 6.49 Henderson ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *4.29 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.89 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.52 Nelson Co Wtr Res Dist, ND, RE 11:00 AM Aaa *4.75 Waukesha Co Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM 13.25 Belen Cons SD #2, NM, GO 12:30 PM 9.90 Michigan, MI, RE 10:30 AM *3.35 Bar Harbor (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM *1.49 Clarendon (Town), NY 11:00 AM *5.90 East Quogue UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 35.00 Essex North Shore Agri & Tech, MA 11:00 AM *2.49 Fairfax, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.13 Franklin Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *2.95 Goldston (Town), NC 11:00 AM *4.50 Greenport UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *4.11 Harris Co MUD #1, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.23 Hutchinson, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.27 Kings Point Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *1.71 Merchantville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.50 Miami Consv Dt, OH 11:00 AM 13.10 Monomoy Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM 13.50 New Rochelle CSD, NY 11:00 AM 4.70 North Babylon UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *3.42 Port Chester Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 26.00 Three Vlg Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *5.66 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:00 AM Aa1 *1.67 Fargo Pk Dt, ND, GO 12:30 PM 6.17 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:30 AM Baa1 *3.25 Montgomery Co Wtr Cntr & Imp #, TX 02:00 PM [Aug. 14] Aa2 34.07 Eugene SD #4J, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 9.76 Eugene SD #4J, OR, GO 12:30 PM Aaa AAA 9.22 Madison Area Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.12 New York Mills ISD #553, MN 11:00 AM 7.86 Troy Comm Cons SD #30-C, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 39.08 Knox County, TN, GO 10:15 AM 15.00 Rockville Ctr UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *2.30 Clinton Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *4.79 East Hanover Twp, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 12.00 Lexington & Richland Cos SD #5, SC 11:00 AM A *2.50 Morrisonville Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM 11.61 Mt Vernon CSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.33 Phillipsburg (Town), NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 32.00 Richland Riverbanks Pk Dt, SC, GO 11:00 AM 74.00 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 4.29 Stonington (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Tioga County, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA 14.60 West Central Conserv Dist, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.59 West Fargo Pk Dt Bldg Auth, ND, RE 12:00 PM 6.59 Stonington (Town), CT 11:30 AM *6.05 Chambers Co Imp Dt #1, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 15] 40.20 Burlington County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.25 Cooperstown Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.50 Depew Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 33.89 Lyndhurst Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM AA *3.35 Pequannock Twp BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.70 Walton Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 *7.99 Warren County, KY, GO 11:00 AM *7.73 Westfield (Town), NJ 11:00 AM *4.52 Upton (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM 4.38 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #1, TX 03:00 PM [Aug. 19] *6.00 Bellaire, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.24 Carver, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.46 Minnetrista, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Lake Zurich Vlg, IL, GO 11:45 AM *1.30 Goodhue ISD #253, MN 12:00 PM AA- *6.00 Lake Cities Mun Util Auth, TX, RE 12:00 PM *2.12 Maize, KS, GO 12:00 PM *7.00 Mineola UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.71 Norwood Young America, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 20] *2.26 Waseca County, MN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 3.80 St Charles, MO, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 48.93 Univ of Houston Sys BOR, TX, RE 11:00 AM *6.13 Fairfield Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.69 Fort Bend Co MUD #156, TX, GO 12:00 PM 1.73 Manhattan, KS, GO 12:00 PM 103.62 Univ of Houston Sys BOR, TX, RE 12:00 PM *8.47 South Amboy BOE, NJ, GO 11:15 AM AA 20.00 St Tammany Par SD #12, LA, GO 12:30 PM *2.80 Bath Chtr Twp, MI, GO 01:30 PM Aa2 *3.00 Tupelo, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Aug. 21] 10.13 Sedgwick County, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.30 Swanville ISD #486, MN 11:00 AM *1.37 Paloma Lake MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM *10.00 Rothsay ISD #850, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 22] 37.50 Steuben-Allegany BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *4.01 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM 16.00 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM *5.57 Cypress Hill MUD #1, TX, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Brushy Creek MUD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 26] *5.44 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.01 Maple Plain, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.06 West Bloomfield Chtr Twp, MI, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 29] *10.00 Storm Lake Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM