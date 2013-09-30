NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bolivia's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bolivia's ratings and Stable Outlook balance its sustained economic growth, strong shock-absorption capacity and track record of relative macroeconomic stability and prudent fiscal management against structural constraints such as low GDP per capita, weak institutional quality and a poor business environment. Regulatory uncertainty and state interventionism could hamper the development of new hydrocarbons reserves and credit growth, which create risks to the sustainability of the sovereign's growth trajectory and balance sheet strength. Real GDP expanded 5.2% in 2012, raising Bolivia's five-year average to 4.8%, above the 'BB' median of 3.4%. Growth will keep pace in 2013-2015, supported by a still favorable commodity cycle and public investment. A projected decline in hydrocarbons production after 2015, easing of commodity prices and slower credit growth due to rising pressure on banks' profitability are key downside risks. Bolivia's high commodity dependence in relation to rating peers increases the vulnerability of growth, fiscal and external accounts to gas supply shortages and terms of trade shocks. However, long term gas export contracts that guarantee the sale of minimum volumes at relatively favorable prices partially hedge against short term volatility in energy prices. Bolivia holds the largest stock of international reserves (51% of GDP) among peer commodity exporters. Adequate reserve coverage maintains confidence in the crawling exchange rate and mitigates risks related to high commodity dependence and still present financial dollarization. Monetary authorities have controlled inflation and reduced dollarization. The rapid growth of microcredit and public banks is a concern due to their cyclical nature and potential source of contingent liabilities, although their share in the total financial system remains relatively small. Monetary issuance to finance public companies could feed into inflationary pressures. Bolivia's public finances are a relative credit strength due to its primary budget surpluses, declining public debt and adequate fiscal buffers. After recording a 1.8% of GDP surplus in 2012, the fiscal outturn could shift to an average deficit of 0.4% in 2013-2015, still stronger than similarly-rated commodity exporters, due to slower revenue growth and higher spending in the run up to the presidential and legislative elections in the fourth quarter of 2014. The general government debt burden fell to 32% of GDP in 2012 and could decline further to 29% by 2015. A high share of intra-public sector holdings and multilateral lending lessen refinancing and market risks. Ample domestic liquidity and recent access to global bond markets support financing flexibility. Regulatory uncertainty and a relatively weak business environment weigh on the development of Bolivia's natural resources and economic diversification prospects. The country proclaimed a new constitution in 2009 but has yet to upgrade the legal framework for investment, hydrocarbons and mining. The government has nationalised 21 companies in the gas, minerals, utilities, telecoms and transportation sectors since 2006. Capacity constraints in local governments and public enterprises weigh on government effectiveness. Bolivia's GDP per capita is below the 'BB' and 'B' medians, despite almost doubling since 2006. While political stability has improved in recent years, polarization, deep ethnic, regional and social divisions maintain the risks of social conflict. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action include: --Policy measures that increase investment rates and improve the medium term sustainability of hydrocarbons production. --Improved fiscal framework and institutional capacity to implement public investment. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: --Natural gas supply shortages and a sustained fall in export prices leading to a material deterioration of the sovereign's growth prospects and external and fiscal solvency ratios in relation to rating peers. --Macroeconomic and financial instability and crystallization of contingent liabilities from the financial sector. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: --The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that Bolivia maintains present natural gas production levels in the near term and thus is able to meet the gas requirements from the local market and the export contracts with Argentina and Brazil in 2013-2015. --Increased public spending and political noise during the 2014 electoral campaign cannot be ruled out but is unlikely to lead to protracted political and social instability. --A difficult business climate for private investment and the risk of ad hoc nationalizations that do not severely impair economic activity are incorporated at the present rating level. Contact: Primary Analyst Cesar Arias Associate Director +1-212-908-0358 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 