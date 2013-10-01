BRIEF-Gartner announces intention to offer $600 mln in senior notes
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 01] Aa1 *7.60 Eau Claire County, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *8.51 Gurnee Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AAA *1.75 Mendota Heights, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 1.76 Sturgeon Bay, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA *6.76 Benzie Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM *5.36 Cheektowaga Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.37 Chilton, WI, GO 12:00 PM *5.00 Danvers (Town), MA 11:00 AM A 4.00 Evansville Vanderburgh Sch Cor, IN, GO 11:00 AM *5.89 Grayson Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 4.82 Johnson City Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 2.00 Lebanon, IN, GO 11:00 AM *1.98 Park Ridge Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.66 Southampton Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.29 Springville-Griffith Inst CSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.50 Troy, NY 11:00 AM *8.50 Livingston Twp BOE, NJ, GO 11:15 AM *3.06 Berkeley Heights Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.48 Branchburg Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *6.90 Mahwah Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *8.27 Williamsport Area SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM 7.20 Sugar Land Dev Corp, TX, RE 02:00 PM *1.80 Leland, MS, GO 06:00 PM [Oct. 02] *1.75 Montgomery Co MUD #107, TX, GO 10:00 AM A+ 22.39 Cache Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ AA+ 29.46 Missouri Bd Pub Bldgs, MO, RE 10:30 AM 80.00 Alabama Pub Sch & Coll Auth, AL, RE 11:00 AM *1.60 Fort Bend Co MUD #162, TX, GO 11:15 AM Aa1 AA AA+ 23.20 Alabama Pub Sch & Coll Auth, AL, RE 11:30 AM *2.16 Sunfield MUD #1, TX, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 85.45 Connecticut Hlth & Educ Facs, CT, RE 11:00 AM A 12.19 Elmira CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 1.36 Elmira CSD, NY 11:00 AM AA- 29.06 Evansville, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.99 Matawan Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 10.45 Spartanburg Co SD #6, SC, GO 11:00 AM *1.92 Tewksbury Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *5.32 Uxbridge (Town), MA 11:00 AM AA *1.26 Webster Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA 12.76 South Brunswick Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM *1.75 Montville Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *1.12 West Wildwood Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *1.55 Oklahoma Co ISD #53, OK, GO 12:45 PM *1.60 Garfield Co ISD #56, OK, GO 01:00 PM BBB *1.50 Harris Co MUD #383, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 03] Aa1 AA+ AA+ 34.19 Denver (City & County), CO, 11:30 AM Aa1 *2.00 Clive, IA, GO 11:00 AM *5.85 Fort Bend Co MUD #194, TX, GO 11:00 AM 7.50 Lee's Summit, MO, GO 11:00 AM *2.54 Marathon City Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM BBB+ *2.65 NW Harris Co MUD #10, TX, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 *4.10 Powell, OH, GO 10:30 AM 40.00 Smithtown Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 26.82 Bullitt Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM AA *7.00 Cary Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 67.60 Charleston Co SD, SC 11:00 AM 3.30 Garfield, NJ 11:00 AM *9.65 Grand Island (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.45 Mendon Upton Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM 18.18 River Vale Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *7.50 Shoreham Wading Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 27.02 Tarrytown Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.50 Tuckahoe Common SD, NY 11:00 AM *7.08 Denville Twp, NJ 11:30 AM AA- *2.20 Fruitport Chtr Twp, MI, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 *4.71 Ledyard (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM SP-1+ F1+ 129.69 Orange Co Sanit Dt, CA 11:30 AM 10.00 Oyster Bay (Town), NY 11:30 AM MIG1 *3.40 Ledyard (Town), CT 12:00 PM [Oct. 07] 5.92 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:00 AM 4.03 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.07 Perry, IA, GO 11:00 AM 13.63 West Fargo, ND, GO 11:30 AM *4.39 Harris Co MUD #358, TX, GO 11:45 AM [Oct. 08] *5.99 Butler Co Comm Coll, KS, RE 11:00 AM *7.90 Forrest City SD #7, AR, GO 11:00 AM BBB *2.00 Harris Co MUD #65, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.42 Oakdale, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.72 Paynesville ISD #741, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 113.47 Texas, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Libertyville Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aa2 *4.20 Libertyville Vlg, IL, GO 11:45 AM 10.29 Garfield, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Gorham (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM 10.00 Indian River Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *4.00 Montauk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 3.10 Portland Wtr Dt, ME, RE 11:00 AM *6.01 Sparta Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *3.10 White House, TN, GO 12:00 PM 5.77 Chemung County, NY, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Rye Neck UFSD, NY 11:30 AM *4.10 Canadian Co ISD #22, OK, GO 01:00 PM *2.34 Dayton, MN, GO 01:00 PM 7.29 Roseville ISD #623, MN, GO 01:00 PM *2.76 Fredonia, KS, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 09] *3.46 Eden Vly ISD #463, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.33 Kingsport, TN, GO 10:00 AM 28.90 Kingsport, TN, GO 10:00 AM *2.48 Danville SD #36, AR, GO 12:00 PM *1.06 Eden Vly, MN, GO 12:00 PM *3.02 Forest Lake, MN, GO 12:00 PM BBB+ *4.45 Harris Co MUD #180, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 10] 120.67 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM 108.28 Washington, WA, GO 11:30 AM *10.00 Chisago Lakes ISD #2144, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.50 Hays Co Wtr Cntr & Imp #2, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.09 Holmen Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 4.00 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Winona Port Authority, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.58 Brownsburg (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *5.12 Deer River ISD #317, MN, GO 12:00 PM 7.00 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #7, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.18 West Harris Co MUD #5, TX, GO 12:00 PM *5.58 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #17, TX, GO 12:30 PM *2.66 Marshall Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM *1.40 Choctaw Co ISD #39, OK, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 15] *2.11 Heron Lake-Okabena ISD #330, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.50 Delano, MN, GO 11:30 AM 5.33 Berlin Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Blackduck ISD #32, MN, GO 12:00 PM 30.00 Palm Beach County, FL, RE 11:00 AM *4.62 Robbinsdale, MN, GO 12:00 PM *2.14 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 16] 130.00 Milwaukee, WI 11:00 AM 19.22 St Louis Pk ISD #283, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.31 East Bethel, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 17] 6.64 Dakota Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 21] *2.68 Hastings, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.70 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.38 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 13.18 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 1.38 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 24] 27.48 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 18] *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 20] *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 21] *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM
LONDON, March 9 Banks' currency trading arms believe they can exempt teams of strategists from new European rules on research by changing their job titles and imposing hard limits on what they can say in public.
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December in line with a spike in Treasury yields due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.