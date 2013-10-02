NEW YORK Oct 2 The Public Utilities Commission
of Ohio voted on Wednesday to accept Ormet Corp's
revised power deal with energy supplier American Electric Power
Co Inc., saving the U.S. aluminum producer from likely
closure.
The commission added, however, that it was modifying some
parts of Hannibal, Ohio-based Ormet's request for a unique
subsidized power arrangement as it works to emerge from
bankruptcy.
PUCO's commissioner said at the commission's weekly meeting,
monitored by webcast, that PUCO's approval was also contingent
on Ormet employing at least 600 workers for the duration of its
energy subsidies.
In February, Ormet filed for bankruptcy protection in
February. Reducing the high cost of energy to run its
270,000-tonne-per-year aluminum smelter was the final hurdle on
the company's path to emerging from bankruptcy.