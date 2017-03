Oct 3 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 594,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: $225MM TAX-EXEMPT: 18-25 $184MM FORWARD: 14-20 $185MM TAXABLE: 14-18 Day of Sale: 10/10 BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 434,205 A1/A+/A AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 10/07 CONSISTING OF: $164,515M SERIES 2013A (AMT) $55,400M SERIES 2013B (NON-AMT) $214,290M SERIES 2013C (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 405,925 Aa1/AAA/AA+ TRANSPORTATION 10/07 HIGHWAY USER TAX REVENUE BONDS SENIOR LIEN BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY COLLEGES OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 250,000 NAF/AA/AA- COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NUMBER 10/07 508 COUNTY OF COOK AND STATE OF ILLINOIS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (DEDICATED REVENUES) SERIES 2013 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 10/08 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 176,475 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 10/07 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANE PROGRAM BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 162,065 Aa2//AA+ COLORADO 10/07 UNIVERSITY ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS $140,915M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A $11.810M TAXABLE SERIES 2013B $9,340M TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING SERIES 2013C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 WEST CONTRA COSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 125,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 10/07 40MM ELECTION 2013B 85MM ELECTION 2013A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/10 CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, STATE OF WEEK OF 95,695 NR/A+/NR LOUISIANA UTILITIES REVENUE BONDS 10/07 SERIES 2013A MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2041, 2043 Day of Sale: 10/09 CITY OF HOUSTON HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 94,260 // FINANCE CORPORATION, TEXAS 10/07 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/10 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 81,845 Aa2/AA/AA WATERSYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE 10/07 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013E NO RESERVE FUND MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 10/09 SWEETWATER UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 71,845 /AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 10/07 PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 2013 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2014-2027 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying Rating A Day of Sale: 10/07 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE 10/07 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2031, 2038 Day of Sale: 10/08 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 56,300 Aa2/NR/AA- TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 10/07 / /EXP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/10 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 53,000 /BBB+/A- FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/07 WIDENER UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/08 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT (DENTON, TARRANT AND WISE 10/07 COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/07 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 HOWARD COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION WEEK OF 41,425 NR/A+/NR REVENUE BONDS 10/07 (THE VERONA AT OAKLAND MILLS PROJECT) SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/10 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 38,505 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION 10/07 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2025 Day of Sale: 10/10 BALL STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD WEEK OF 36,000 Aa3/AA-/ TRUSTEES HOUSING DINING SYSTEM 10/07 REVENUE 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 34,185 Aa2/AA+/AA+ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 10/07 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/09 COLORADO EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL WEEK OF 25,920 NR//NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/07 EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE FONDS $25,420,000 SERIES 2013 TAX EXEMPT $500,000 SERIES 2013B - TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: Series 2013A - Tax Exempt - Term Bonds Due 09/01/2023, 2033, 2043, & 2048 Series 2013B - Taxable - Term Bond Due 09/01/2018 S&P TBD Day of Sale: 10/09 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,545 Aa2/AA/AA CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 10/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 Series 02/15/2014-25 Day of Sale: 10/08 LA HABRA UTILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,910 Aa3/AA/ WATER REVENUE 2013A CALIFORNIA 10/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 18,745 A1/AA-/AA- WATERWORKS SEWER REVENUE 10/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 03/01/2014-43 Day of Sale: 10/08 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 16,460 NR/NR/BBB HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE 10/07 BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/08 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,180 NR/BBB-/NR SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 10/07 2013 SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) & 2013 SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/09 FRANKLIN-MCKINLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 /A+/NR DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/10 CALIFORNIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver RIVERSIDE ELEMENARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,465 // #2, ARIZONA 10/07 MARICOPA COUNTY, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: Rated: A underlying Structure: 7/1/14-7/1/21, 7/1/24-7/1/27 Day of Sale: 10/07 TUSTIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,890 /AA/ CALIFORNIA WATER REVENUE BONDS 10/07 SERIES J2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2043 Day of Sale: 10/08 MINNEAPOLIS COMMON BOND LIMITED WEEK OF 12,785 NR/A+/ TAX ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 10/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039 Day of Sale: 10/09 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas MIDDLESEX COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 12,055 // AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 10/07 TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 Day of Sale: 10/10 ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 11,950 A2/A/NR AUTHORITY 10/07 ADJUSTABLE MEDIUM TERM REVENUE BONDS FIELD MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 NR/BB/NR SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, 10/07 SERIES 2013 ICEF-VIEW PARK HIGH SCHOOL MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/09 MISSION REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,600 // TAX INCREMENT CONTRACT REVENUE 10/07 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 10/08 ALMONT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,850 // COUNTIES OF LAPEER, ST. CLAIR, 10/07 MACOMB AND OAKLAND STATE OF MICHIGAN 2013 REFUNDING BONDS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATIONS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver LITTLE LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 /AA-/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY CALIFORNIA 10/07 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/09 TOWN OF WARREN WEEK OF 3,915 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/07 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2025, 2027, 2029 Day of Sale: 10/09 COOLIDGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,265 // #21, ARIZONA 10/07 PINAL COUNTY, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified Rated: A underlying Structure: 7/1/14 - 7/1/33 Day of Sale: 10/09 OKOBOJI GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL WEEK OF 750 A2// LOAN 2013C IOWA 10/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024 Day of Sale: 10/08 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,109,015 (in 000's)