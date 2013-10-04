NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A+' rating on the approximately $145.2 million outstanding Hospital Authority of Gwinnett County, Georgia revenue anticipation certificates (RANs), series 2007A-D listed below, issued on behalf of Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. (Gwinnett): --$32,395,000 (Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. Project), series 2007A*; --$33,640,000 (Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. Project), series 2007B*; --$19,040,000 (Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. Project), series 2007C*; --$60,150,000 (Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. Project), series 2007D*. *The bonds are insured by Assured Guaranty/FSA, whose Insurer Financial Strength is not rated by Fitch The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch does not rate the system's 2011 and 2013 series. SECURITY The revenue certificates are secured by gross revenues of Gwinnett Hospital System, Inc. as the sole obligated group member. The OG accounted for 96.8% of the consolidated 2013 system revenues and 96.6% of the consolidated system assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS LEADING MARKET SHARE: Gwinnett continues to see increased admissions year over year, leading to strong revenue growth, and is the market leader in its primary service area with a 37.8% market share, more than twice that of the next competitor (13%). Market share was boosted by the launch of an open-heart program in 2012. PRESSURED PROFITABILITY: Gwinnett's profitability has been pressured due to its strategic investment in employed physicians. Since the employed physicians are outside the OG, profitability for the OG is much higher than the consolidated system. In fiscal 2013 (June 30 year end; draft audit), the OG's operating and operating EBITDA margin was 5.2% and 13.4%, respectively, compared to the consolidated system with 1.7% and 9.9%. SOLID LIQUIDITY: Liquidity is solid for the rating level, although days cash on hand (DCOH) has declined due to growth in expenses driven by a positive volume trend reflected in revenue growth (13.3% in 2013). Despite this, all liquidity metrics compare favorably to Fitch's 'A' rating category medians. DEBT BURDEN MODERATED: Gwinnett's debt burden, which had been somewhat elevated as a result of investment in facilities in response to what had been robust population growth and investment in physician alignment, has now moderated and debt service coverage compares favorably to Fitch's 'A' category median. RATING SENSITIVITIES MAINTAINING SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Fitch expects Gwinnett's financial performance to remain stable and in line with Fitch's A category medians, which should be aided by its recent strategic and capital investments. CREDIT PROFILE Gwinnett operates a health care system which consists of Gwinnett Medical Center (353 acute care beds), located in Lawrenceville, GA; Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth (81 acute care beds and 30 acute rehab beds), located in Duluth, GA; and an 89-bed skilled nursing facility in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett is the only member of the OG, which accounted for 96.8% of the consolidated 2013 system revenues and 96.6% of the consolidated assets. The only material entity outside the OG is the Gwinnett Medical Group, Inc. (GMGI), the employed physician group. The consolidated system had total revenue of $607 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2013 (draft audit). Leading Market Share Gwinnett was able to increase the market share of its primary service area, which includes Gwinnett and Barrow Counties, to 37.8% in 2012 from 33.5% in 2010, which is more than twice the market share of the next competitor, HCA's Emory Eastside, with approximately 13% market share. Gwinnett's admission trend has been strong, with admissions increasing every year since 2010, most recently by 3.7% in fiscal 2013 and 9.3% in fiscal 2012. A major boost was the opening of the open-heart program in January of 2012. Interventional cardiology was not available locally, and patients requiring the treatment were outmigrating to Atlanta. During the first six months Gwinnett performed 180 open-heart procedures and 380 procedures were performed in fiscal 2013, the first full year the program was operational. A large cardiovascular group was recruited in January 2013, which will further help solidify Gwinnett's presence in interventional cardiology in its market. Pressured Profitability and Good Liquidity The OG reported operating income of $33.4 million in fiscal 2012 and $30.5 million in fiscal 2013. The operating margin of 5.2% and operating EBITDA margin of 13.4% in 2013 were considerably better than the consolidated system, which includes the employed physicians in GMGI. The consolidated system's operating income was $10.5 million in fiscal 2013 (1.7% operating margin) compared to $20.2 million (3.8% operating margin) in fiscal 2012. GMGI's activity was fairly insignificant several years ago, but the physician group may at some point be brought into the OG given its size and importance to the system. The employed physicians are an important factor in the robust utilization trend and the strong revenue growth. Management projects 2014 operating income of $31.9 million for the OG (5.1% operating margin) and $8.5 million for the consolidated system, which includes GMGI losses of $22.8 million. Anticipating cuts in DSH and UPL payments, management is focused on increased productivity and expenses control with the help of consultants. The OG reported cash and unrestricted investments of $396.1 million at June 30, 2013. While absolute cash remained unchanged since 2011 as Gwinnett invested in new programs, such as the open-heart program, physician alignment through employment, and facility investments, liquidity relative to expenses declined. However, at 276.6 days, DCOH still significantly exceed the 'A' category median of 196.3 DCOH. Liquidity relative to debt burden with cushion ratio of 18.9x and cash equal to 131.2% of debt remain consistent with the 'A' medians of 15.6x and 129.2%, respectively. Liquidity metrics for the consolidated system are similar with 261 days cash on hand, 19.1x cushion ratio and 132.9% cash to debt at June 30, 2013. Debt Burden Moderated Gwinnett's debt burden, which was initially elevated, has now moderated. Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by EBITDA for the OG of 4.8x in fiscal 2013 exceeds the 'A' category median of 3.8x and MADS as percent of revenues at 3.6% is only slightly higher than the 3.1% median. Debt service coverage for the consolidated system is also in line with Fitch's 'A' category median at 3.9x for fiscal 2013. The organization now has close to 50% of long-term debt in fixed-rate mode after the conversion to fixed rate of the 2007A-D variable-rate certificates. Gwinnett's two variable series were converted to direct bank loans; the series 2011 has a February 2016 mandatory put date and the series 2013 has a June 2020 mandatory put date. The four swaps, which were originally used to hedge the series 2007 variable-rate certificates, remain outstanding with a notional par of $145 million and a June 30, 2013 negative mark-to-market valuation of negative $33.4 million. The swap counterparties are SunTrust and Wells Fargo which replaced Citi in 2012. The swaps are no longer insured, eliminating the risk of potential termination based on the bond insurer's rating. Collateral posting levels are $15 million and $40 million for the two counterparties, respectively, and no collateral is being posted. The organization does not have any large capital investment plans for the immediate future, with the 2014 capital budget at $43.4 million, equal to approximately 120% of budgeted depreciation expense. A women's pavilion renovation, which would expand the much needed NICU space and enable Gwinnett to increase its obstetrical volume, is being considered. Disclosure Gwinnett releases audited financial statements within 150 days of fiscal year end and posts quarterly statements within 60 days of the end of each quarter on EMMA. Contact: Primary Analyst Eva Thein Senior Director +1-212-908-0674 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 