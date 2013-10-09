NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC, or the commission) bonds: --$80,765,000 motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue bonds, series B of 2013, sub-series of b-1; --$19,896,790.8 motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue bonds, series B of 2013, sub-series of b-2. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Oct. 14, 2013. Additionally, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on approximately $775 million in outstanding motor license fund-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue bonds (collectively with 2013 sub-series b-1 and b-2, the bonds). The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a junior pledge on the trust estate, which consists primarily of residual toll revenues, securing the commission's subordinate revenue bonds. Ultimate security for the bonds and the rating, rest with the ability to access certain monies in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania's (PA, or the commonwealth) motor license fund (MLF) to fund debt service if necessary. KEY RATING DRIVERS STATE GO CAPS RATING: The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's view that the commonwealth's general obligation (GO) rating caps the rating on the bonds because the MLF is subject to interfund borrowing from the commonwealth's general fund and there is no direct MLF revenue pledge. Following a July 15th rating action, Fitch rates Pennsylvania's GOs 'AA'/Negative Outlook. AVAILABILITY OF COMMONWEALTH MOTOR LICENSE FUND: While the bonds are intended to be repaid from Commission revenues, the 'AA' rating rests upon the direction to the state treasurer, contained in the authorizing legislation (Act 44), to draw upon certain funds in the Commonwealth's MLF to make up any deficiency in debt service deposits expected to be made by the Commission. Act 44 further includes non-impairment language. MLF FUNDS AVAILABLE WITHOUT ANNUAL APPROPRIATION: Appropriation on the part of the Commonwealth is not necessary to access the MLF to cover a debt service deposit deficiency. CERTAIN MLF FUNDS RESERVED: Reserved funds within the MLF and a debt service set-aside account have been established to facilitate timely payment in the event of any debt service deficiencies. The fund has exhibited large daily balances in recent years, providing sound protection should a draw on the fund become necessary. MLF RECEIVES CERTAIN VEHICLE-RELATED REVENUES: The MLF receives a variety of fuel and other vehicle-related revenues that are not expected to vary significantly from year to year barring changes in tax rates or bases. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to changes in the commonwealth's GO rating. Leveraging plans for the MLF as well as any changes in Commonwealth transportation funding policy that affect the revenue performance of, or available balances in, the fund could affect the rating. Additionally, the rating is limited by the lack of a direct revenue pledge from the MLF. CREDIT PROFILE The bonds being offered represent the 10th issuance of MLF-enhanced turnpike subordinate special revenue bonds under Act 44 of 2007 of the commonwealth (the act), which was designed to provide additional annual support for statewide transportation projects. The rating is based on provisions in the act that direct the state treasurer to draw upon certain funds in the commonwealth's MLF in the event that debt service deposits expected to be made by the commission are insufficient. The claim on MLF revenues is stated directly in Act 44 and no further appropriation on the part of the commonwealth is necessary. Act 44 further states the commonwealth's commitment not to impair its commitment to bondholders. GO LIMITATION The commonwealth is permitted to borrow from the MLF to support general fund cash flow needs. The reverse is also true, and the commonwealth also retains the authority to issue tax anticipation notes as an alternative to interfund borrowing. In Fitch's view, MLF balances are not fully segregated from general fund operations given the general fund's ability to borrow from the MLF. This linkage caps the rating on the bonds at the commonwealth's GO rating. Constitutional provisions require interfund borrowing from the MLF to be repaid by the earlier of eight months or July 31st. The commonwealth last borrowed from the MLF in fiscal 2010 and the borrowing was repaid within the fiscal year. Act 44 provisions described below mitigate appropriation risk and support a rating on par with the GO. MLF AVAILABLE FOR DEBT SERVICE Neither the MLF nor its revenues are directly pledged to bondholders. Instead, the claim on MLF revenues is stated directly in Act 44 which authorizes the bonds. The subordinate trust indenture governing the bonds lays out trustee notification requirements to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in the event of insufficient commission revenues. A memorandum of agreement (MOA) between PennDOT, the commonwealth's office of the budget, and the state treasurer spells out the timing of notifications necessary should a draw on the MLF become necessary. Fitch believes this structure would avert a missed debt service payment. In addition, a special revenue bonds debt service sub-account, funded at closing with bond proceeds to reach 50% of maximum annual debt service (MADS), is available to be drawn upon if PennDOT or the Treasurer failed to transfer monies from the MLF. If MLF monies are received subsequent to a withdrawal from this account, such monies would go to restore it; however, the commission has no obligation to maintain the balance or replenish any funds withdrawn, lessening the fund's significance among rating factors. The MOA also creates the PTC special revenue bond account within the MLF. The state treasurer agrees to use best efforts to maintain the fund at a level equal to MADS on the bonds. This account is not pledged to bondholders, but the stated intent is to use balances in the account to cover deficiencies in commission payments for the bonds only in the event no other funds are available in the MLF. Under the MOA, the treasurer agrees to not access the account for interfund borrowing. The MOA requires replenishment from first monies into the MLF from certain sources if the account is drawn upon. The commission's subordinate indenture specifies a rate covenant setting toll rates to achieve 1.15 times (x) coverage of subordinate obligations and 1.0x combined subordinate and MLF-enhanced debt service coverage. Actual coverage by toll revenues was higher at 1.8x in fiscal 2012, and an estimated 1.6x in fiscal 2013. Act 44 limits MLF-enhanced debt to $5 billion, with no more than $600 million to be issued annually. The Commission's annually reviewed long-term projections currently anticipate issuance of approximately $200 million each year through 2032. These projections do not anticipate any changes to the commonwealth transportation funding framework, such as those currently under discussion by the legislature. TRANSPORTATION REVENUES FLOW TO MLF The commonwealth's MLF receives proceeds of motor fuels taxes, vehicle registration fees, license taxes, operator license fees, as well as other excise taxes and federal transportation revenues. Pennsylvania's constitution requires such proceeds to be used exclusively for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of and safety on public highways and bridges and for debt service on obligations incurred for these purposes. Revenue performance has been fairly steady. Pursuant to Act 44, approximately 72% of fiscal 2013 MLF revenues were available to cover deficiencies in debt service deposits for the bonds if necessary. MLF tax and fee revenues available for debt service on the bonds increased an estimated 1.3% in fiscal 2013 year-over-year, ahead of 0.5% growth the prior year. Fitch expects, given the nature of the sources and the Pennsylvania economy, steady to slightly declining performance going forward barring changes in tax rates or bases. Earlier this year, the governor proposed transportation reform that would be expected to generate substantial new revenues for transportation. The proposal also would terminate the Act 44 obligations of the Commission by 2023. Various proposals, including alternatives suggested by legislators, are under consideration in the current fall legislative session. Prospects for passage of any proposal are unclear to Fitch at this time. The MLF's average and minimum daily balances are significant, with fiscal 2013 levels averaging $1.1 billion and a minimum of $709 million. These balances exclude any MLF revenues not available for debt service on the bonds. While balances are down notably from prior years, reportedly due to increased paygo capital spending by the commonwealth, coverage remains robust. The minimum daily fund balance in fiscal 2013 provided nearly 8x coverage of pro form MADS on the bonds. The additional bonds test limits MADS on all special revenue bonds, including the proposed issuance, to no more than one-third of the ending balance in the MLF for the prior year. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Kim Director +1-212-908-0241 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Laura Porter Managing Director +1-212-908-0575 Committee Chairperson Karen Krop Senior Director +1-212-908-0661 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.