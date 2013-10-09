NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns ratings of 'AAA/F1+' Stable Outlook, and 'AAA/F1', Stable Outlook, to The City of New York's (city) general obligation (GO) bonds, fiscal 2014 series D, adjustable rate bonds, $100,000,000 subseries D-4, and $75,000,000 subseries D-5, respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The long-term 'AAA' rating is determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and is based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to the bonds by Fitch (rated 'AA', Stable Outlook) and the support provided by the irrevocable letters of credit (LOCs) provided by TD Bank, N.A. (rated 'AA-/F1+' Stable Outlook) for D-4; and PNC Bank, National Association (rated 'A+/F1', Stable Outlook) for D-5. The short-term 'F1+' and 'F1' ratings are based solely on the LOCs.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance BondsAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.