Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding, Building, and Home Products and Services Recovery Models â€" Second Quarter 2013CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Homebuilders and Building Materials companies, including: --Beazer Homes USA, Inc. --Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. --KB Home --M/I Homes, Inc. --Meritage Corp. --Standard Pacific Corp. --USG Corporation The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Robert Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0518 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.