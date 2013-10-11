Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Republic of Congo - Rating Action ReportLONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Congo Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Fitch has also assigned Congo a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B' and a Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Congo's 'B+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: - Strong sovereign balance sheet. Congo is the fourth largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa and has recorded large oil-related fiscal surpluses (14% of GDP on average since 2005). The sovereign has accumulated substantial buffers in the form of government deposits (20% of GDP) and foreign reserves (six months of imports) at end-2012. Central government debt was 31% of GDP at end-2012, versus 41% of GDP for the 'B' peers' median, after extensive external debt cancellation under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative in 2010. - Continuing expected oil-related surplus. Fitch expects oil production to rebound in 2014 after a gradual decline since 2011 thanks to new foreign investments. The budget surplus is forecast to increase as a result to 12% of GDP by 2015 from 6% in 2012. Lower capital expenditure, following the extra spending in 2012 related to the Mpila ammunition depot explosion, and stronger non-oil fiscal receipts are also expected to contribute. Government debt is set to decline to 26% of GDP by 2015 as domestic arrears of wages and pensions (the bulk of domestic debt) are gradually paid back. - Public finance management (PFM) weaknesses. A third of total government debt (11% of GDP) was made up of arrears at end-2012 including unsettled external debt claims (5% of GDP in 2012), mainly originating from unpaid suppliers in the 1990s, and domestic arrears (6% of GDP). PFM has improved recently with no new arrears since HIPC completion, the recent graduation to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative compliant status, and the expected implementation of a fiscal rule to promote the control of public spending. - Low level of development and poor governance. The UN Human Development Index is lower than the 'B' peers' median, reflecting widespread poverty, limited availability of health services and the inadequate education system. World Bank (WB) governance indicators are also much weaker than peers reflecting the impact on the quality of institutions of the civil war in the 1990s. Congo's Ease of Doing Business rank (183 out of 185 countries) is particularly low but is expected to improve following an update of the survey by the WB. - Sustained non-oil GDP growth. Fitch expects non-oil GDP to grow at 8% on average up to 2015 after 7% since 2007. Growth will be driven by a large public investment plan primarily targeting infrastructure in transport and energy. Continuing high foreign direct investment, developments in iron mining, and the development of manufacturing activities in Special Economic Zones, are also expected to support growth but are contingent on the completion of appropriate infrastructure facilities. In the absence of new discoveries, oil production is on a long-term declining trend, but will rise temporarily from 2014. - Membership of the CEMAC (Communaute Economique et Monetaire de l'Afrique Centrale) which guarantees convertibility of the local currency into euros and is backed by the French Treasury, is a long-established nominal anchor which has delivered low and stable inflation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: - The resolution of unsettled external debt claims with bilateral and commercial creditors and the clearing of domestic arrears. - Continuing high non-oil GDP growth and an improved business climate that would support economic diversification. The start of mining production, in line with Fitch forecasts, could significantly add to growth, FX and fiscal receipts. - Continued building of fiscal and external buffers thanks to budget surpluses supported by the implementation of the fiscal anchor rule. The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: -Failure to control the growth in current spending, following the marked increase in 2012, which would weaken the budget surplus and affect Congo's ability to build fiscal buffers. -Any threat to political stability, especially in the run up to the 2016 presidential election. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that world GDP growth will gradually accelerate, to 3.2% by 2015 from 2.4% in 2013, supporting demand for Congo's commodity exports. Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will remain high, at USD100 per barrel by 2015 from USD105 in 2013. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 