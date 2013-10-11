AUSTIN, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the Pendergast Elementary School District No. 92 of Maricopa County (Pendergast ESD), Arizona's $11.495 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012, series B (2013). The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale the week of October 14. Proceeds will finance various school improvements in the district. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AA-': --$1.7 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series E (2010); --$7.6 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series F (2012); --$4.3 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012, series A (2013). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the district. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCES REMAIN SATISFACTORY: Officials have cut costs and increased tax rates to mute the impact of recessionary tax base and state funding declines. An improving economy and stabilizing enrollment bode well for the district's near-term finances. BUDGET OVERRIDES ENHANCE REVENUES: Voter-approved budget overrides have also alleviated some of the budget pressure resulting from reduced state funding and lower property tax revenues. TAX BASE RECOVERY UNDERWAY: Most recently reported taxable values reflect healthy commercial development activity currently underway and a residential market that shows signs of recovery after a multiple-year slide in values. Fitch continues to view the long-term economic prospects of the Phoenix metro area favorably. MODERATE DEBT, CARRYING COSTS: The district's overall debt levels are average, with moderate near-term issuance plans. Carrying costs, including debt service, pension and post-employment benefits (OPEB) place a moderate burden on the budget. RATING SENSITIVITIES LOCAL ECONOMY AND FINANCES: Continued improvement of the local economy and maintenance of sound finances could result in positive rating action. The rating is sensitive on the downside to unanticipated tax base declines. CREDIT PROFILE Pendergast ESD is located in the west valley of Maricopa County. The district comprises 20 square miles that includes portions of the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale. COST SAVINGS, RATE HIKES AND OVERRIDES BALANCE THE BUDGET The district's financial operations have been challenged by declining state funding levels and delays in state aid payments, similar to other Arizona districts over the past several years. State support - the primary funding source - dropped by $12.8 million (28%) between fiscal years 2008 and 2012 reflecting severe pressure on the state's budget. Management implemented various cost-saving measures including staff reductions, increased class sizes, consolidations, and reorganizations, to address state funding uncertainty. Property taxes contribute roughly 20% to the district's operations. The district's tax rates have increased over the past five years to address a reduction in state funding and a 50% tax base loss. Most recently, this includes a voter-approved 15% operating override beginning in fiscal 2012; the override has a seven-year duration. The tax rate adjustments have largely stabilized the property tax levy, and combined with cost controls have enabled the district to maintain a sound financial profile. Fiscal 2012 unrestricted reserves of $3.5 million represent 6.7% of spending and transfers out. The district anticipates unrestricted fiscal 2013 reserves of $2.8 million (5.2% of spending and transfers out), reflecting break-even operations and a non-recurring use of funds for incentive payments pursuant to the final year of a teacher retention program. The fiscal 2014 balanced budget benefits from stabilized enrollment, a modest increase in state funding and ongoing cost controls. SHORT-TERM BORROWING EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BUT AT A LOWER LEVEL The district has historically issued tax anticipation notes (TANs), and additionally relies on a line of credit (LOC) with Maricopa County to manage state funding delays of the recent past. TANs of $12.5 million in fiscal 2012 and 2013 (13.5% of fiscal 2013 total budgeted revenue) were supplemented by LOCs of $7.5 million for fiscal 2012 and $14 million for fiscal 2013. The LOCs are cleared upon receipt of state payments. Management anticipates lower LOC borrowings in fiscal 2014 based on more timely and ratable expected receipt of state payments. MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE Overall debt is low at about $968 per capita and moderate at 3.7% of market value. Amortization is quite rapid with 100% of principal retired by 2019. The district has benefited in the past from state funding of its facilities. In November 2012, voters approved $31.2 million in general obligation (GO) bonds to fund facility improvements and technology upgrades. The district anticipates issuing the debt over the next three years. The district participates in a state sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer pension program. The state established annual required contribution levels. The state program's funding level at fiscal 2012 year-end was satisfactory at 75.8% but below average at 68.1% based on Fitch's more conservative 7% investment rate. Management anticipates local contributions leveling off over the near term after a succession of modest increases recently, which Fitch considers reasonable based on improving funding and performance trends. The district provides post-employment healthcare benefits to retirees, and the participation and financial contributions are relatively small. RECOVERING LOCAL ECONOMY The Phoenix metro area continues its recovery from the severe recession and housing market collapse. Area cities have been reporting increasing sales tax revenues for more than 12 months, and employment totals also are showing improvement. The metro employment base recorded modest gains for the past two and one-half years. These gains supported a 7% unemployment rate for the city of Phoenix as of July 2013, below the 8.3% and 7.7% recorded for the state and nation, respectively. Metro housing prices also continue to rebound, up roughly 20% over the past 12 months. The district reports median household income moderately above and wealth moderately below state and national averages. The district's tax base is largely residential. Fiscal 2015 market value, reflecting a two-year reporting lag, is up a strong 11% year-over-year, but still remains 53% below the pre-recession peak. The gain results from regional recovery of the residential market and new commercial development, especially surrounding the district's arenas. The top 10 taxpayers are concentrated in real estate and retail, comprising a high 17% of total fiscal 2013 secondary assessed value. 