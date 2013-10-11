AUSTIN, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the
Pendergast Elementary School District No. 92 of Maricopa County (Pendergast
ESD), Arizona's $11.495 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012,
series B (2013).
The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale the week of October 14. Proceeds
will finance various school improvements in the district.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AA-':
--$1.7 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series E (2010);
--$7.6 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series F (2012);
--$4.3 million school improvement bonds, project of 2012, series A (2013).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable
property in the district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCES REMAIN SATISFACTORY: Officials have cut costs and increased tax rates
to mute the impact of recessionary tax base and state funding declines. An
improving economy and stabilizing enrollment bode well for the district's
near-term finances.
BUDGET OVERRIDES ENHANCE REVENUES: Voter-approved budget overrides have also
alleviated some of the budget pressure resulting from reduced state funding and
lower property tax revenues.
TAX BASE RECOVERY UNDERWAY: Most recently reported taxable values reflect
healthy commercial development activity currently underway and a residential
market that shows signs of recovery after a multiple-year slide in values.
Fitch continues to view the long-term economic prospects of the Phoenix metro
area favorably.
MODERATE DEBT, CARRYING COSTS: The district's overall debt levels are average,
with moderate near-term issuance plans. Carrying costs, including debt service,
pension and post-employment benefits (OPEB) place a moderate burden on the
budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
LOCAL ECONOMY AND FINANCES: Continued improvement of the local economy and
maintenance of sound finances could result in positive rating action. The rating
is sensitive on the downside to unanticipated tax base declines.
CREDIT PROFILE
Pendergast ESD is located in the west valley of Maricopa County. The district
comprises 20 square miles that includes portions of the cities of Phoenix,
Glendale, and Avondale.
COST SAVINGS, RATE HIKES AND OVERRIDES BALANCE THE BUDGET
The district's financial operations have been challenged by declining state
funding levels and delays in state aid payments, similar to other Arizona
districts over the past several years. State support - the primary funding
source - dropped by $12.8 million (28%) between fiscal years 2008 and 2012
reflecting severe pressure on the state's budget. Management implemented various
cost-saving measures including staff reductions, increased class sizes,
consolidations, and reorganizations, to address state funding uncertainty.
Property taxes contribute roughly 20% to the district's operations. The
district's tax rates have increased over the past five years to address a
reduction in state funding and a 50% tax base loss. Most recently, this
includes a voter-approved 15% operating override beginning in fiscal 2012; the
override has a seven-year duration. The tax rate adjustments have largely
stabilized the property tax levy, and combined with cost controls have enabled
the district to maintain a sound financial profile.
Fiscal 2012 unrestricted reserves of $3.5 million represent 6.7% of spending and
transfers out. The district anticipates unrestricted fiscal 2013 reserves of
$2.8 million (5.2% of spending and transfers out), reflecting break-even
operations and a non-recurring use of funds for incentive payments pursuant to
the final year of a teacher retention program. The fiscal 2014 balanced budget
benefits from stabilized enrollment, a modest increase in state funding and
ongoing cost controls.
SHORT-TERM BORROWING EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BUT AT A LOWER LEVEL
The district has historically issued tax anticipation notes (TANs), and
additionally relies on a line of credit (LOC) with Maricopa County to manage
state funding delays of the recent past. TANs of $12.5 million in fiscal 2012
and 2013 (13.5% of fiscal 2013 total budgeted revenue) were supplemented by LOCs
of $7.5 million for fiscal 2012 and $14 million for fiscal 2013. The LOCs are
cleared upon receipt of state payments. Management anticipates lower LOC
borrowings in fiscal 2014 based on more timely and ratable expected receipt of
state payments.
MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE
Overall debt is low at about $968 per capita and moderate at 3.7% of market
value. Amortization is quite rapid with 100% of principal retired by 2019. The
district has benefited in the past from state funding of its facilities. In
November 2012, voters approved $31.2 million in general obligation (GO) bonds to
fund facility improvements and technology upgrades. The district anticipates
issuing the debt over the next three years.
The district participates in a state sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer
pension program. The state established annual required contribution levels. The
state program's funding level at fiscal 2012 year-end was satisfactory at 75.8%
but below average at 68.1% based on Fitch's more conservative 7% investment
rate. Management anticipates local contributions leveling off over the near
term after a succession of modest increases recently, which Fitch considers
reasonable based on improving funding and performance trends. The district
provides post-employment healthcare benefits to retirees, and the participation
and financial contributions are relatively small.
RECOVERING LOCAL ECONOMY
The Phoenix metro area continues its recovery from the severe recession and
housing market collapse. Area cities have been reporting increasing sales tax
revenues for more than 12 months, and employment totals also are showing
improvement. The metro employment base recorded modest gains for the past two
and one-half years. These gains supported a 7% unemployment rate for the city of
Phoenix as of July 2013, below the 8.3% and 7.7% recorded for the state and
nation, respectively. Metro housing prices also continue to rebound, up roughly
20% over the past 12 months. The district reports median household income
moderately above and wealth moderately below state and national averages.
The district's tax base is largely residential. Fiscal 2015 market value,
reflecting a two-year reporting lag, is up a strong 11% year-over-year, but
still remains 53% below the pre-recession peak. The gain results from regional
recovery of the residential market and new commercial development, especially
surrounding the district's arenas. The top 10 taxpayers are concentrated in real
estate and retail, comprising a high 17% of total fiscal 2013 secondary assessed
value.
