WASHINGTON Oct 15 Democratic and Republican
leaders in the U.S. Senate have resumed negotiations on
legislation to avert a default and to reopen shuttered federal
agencies after attempts in the House of Representatives failed
on Tuesday.
Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell said: "Given tonight's events, the leaders have
decided to work toward a solution that would reopen the
government and prevent default. They are optimistic an agreement
can be reached."
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also said
that the two leaders have "re-engaged" and "are optimistic that
an agreement is within reach." Neither spokesman gave a likely
timetable for reaching a deal.