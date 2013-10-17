(Adds details) Nikko AM, Japan's no. 3 asset manager, has bought out boutique Asian equities fund manager Treasury Asia Asset Management (TAAM).

** TAAM manages about $300 million in Asia ex-Japan equities and is led by Peter Sartori who co-founded the firm in 2005.

** Nikko manages about $156 billion and was one among 8 asset managers selected by Japan's public pension fund last month to manage its foreign stocks portfolio.

** Australia's Treasury Group, which had flagged in its annual results that its investment in TAAM was under review, has sold its 44% stake in TAAM to Nikko.

** TAAM's New Asia Fund was up 18% in the year ending Sept. 30 and had just under a third of its assets in Chinese stocks.

** ICBC, TSMC and Hutchison Whampoa were the fund's top three holdings. (Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)