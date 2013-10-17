Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ghana - Rating Action ReportLONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ghana's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs and its senior unsecured ratings to 'B' from
'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The Country Ceiling has also been downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'. The agency has affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B.'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Ghana's IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative weights:-
High:
Ghana's creditworthiness has been further weakened by the government's failure
to fully implement its fiscal consolidation plan in 2013. This follows a sharp
widening in the budget deficit to 11.8% of GDP from 4% in 2011 and rising debt
levels, which as a percentage of GDP have risen to 48.8% between 2011 and 2012
from 38.3%. The authorities continued to overrun on wages, interest costs and
arrears, leading Fitch to expect that the government will fail to meet the 9% of
GDP fiscal deficit target for this year. However, the decision to sharply
increase utility tariffs and scrap the fuel subsidy reduces the risk of an
overrun in the coming fiscal years.
Ghana's external vulnerability has increased since the rating was last reviewed
in February 2013. Fitch forecasts that lower gold prices and still strong import
demand will put further pressure on external balances. Fitch expects the current
account deficit to widen to 13.1% of GDP in 2013, from 12% in 2012. The agency
does not expect capital inflows to keep pace with the widening current account
deficit, keeping foreign reserves under pressure. Import cover is forecast to
remain at 2.9 months, leaving Ghana exposed to exogenous shocks.
Medium:
Policy credibility has been significantly weakened, following two years of
larger-than-expected budget deficits. This has exerted pressure on the exchange
rate through the large current account deficit. Monetary policy adjustment has
not been successful in curbing inflation, with inflation rising above the upper
limit of the Bank of Ghana's inflation target. Domestic financing pressures are
highlighted by elevated domestic bond yields of 20%, undermining the
sustainability of government finances. Domestic debt represents 48% of total
government debt. The potential withdrawal of foreign participants, which hold
26% of domestic debt (56% of foreign reserves), increases Ghana's vulnerability.
Ghana's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key factors:-
The ratings are supported by Ghana's strong governance track record and
democratic history, highlighted by peaceful power transfers and respect for
judicial due process.
Ghana's business environment compares favourably with even 'BB' median
countries. This is reflected in Ghana's ability to attract foreign direct
investment, which at 7% of GDP is well above that of Nigeria, Gabon, Zambia,
Kenya and Angola.
A decade of growth in excess of 7% has resulted in an improvement in social
indicators, but relative to 'B' peers per capita income and measures of human
development are still weak by comparison. Per capita income of USD1,754 in 2013
is 60% of the 'B' median, while Ghana's UN Human Development Index ranking
improved to the 28th percentile from the 17th (2010), it is still below the 'B'
median of 41st.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: the main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger
positive rating action include:
-A faster-than-expected and sustained fiscal consolidation that significantly
reduces the debt burden over the medium term
-A significant improvement in international reserves to reduce Ghana's
vulnerability to external shocks
Negative: the main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger
negative rating action include:
-A further deterioration in public and external finances which puts debt on an
unsustainable path and jeopardies Ghana's external financing capacity
-An extended period of below trend growth which erodes debt sustainability
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Ghana's GDP growth will remain robust, averaging between 6% and 7%
in the medium term. Growth prospects will depend on oil production coming on
stream as expected, increasing to 200,000 barrels per year by 2016/17; the
continued development of the gold sector; and further investment in
infrastructure. On this basis, key debt ratios are eventually expected to
stabilise around current levels.
Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place, albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections.
Favourable growth forecasts and a sustainable external position assume no
sustained deep fall in commodity prices.
