By Tessa Walsh and Leela Parker Deo
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 22 Anglo-Australian mining
giant Rio Tinto will launch an $8 billion loan refinancing on
Wednesday, banking sources said on Tuesday.
The deal will refinance an existing $6 billion loan that was
put in place in November 2010, the sources said.
Rio Tinto could not immediately be reached for comment.
Proceeds from the existing $6 billion loan refinanced
remaining debt from Rio Tinto's $40 billion acquisition of
Canadian mining company Alcan, repaid some maturing bilateral
loans and also was used for general corporate purposes.
That loan was increased from $5 billion after a successful
syndication.
Pricing on the existing loan is based on a ratings grid.
Pricing initially opened at LIB+65 basis points for a current
rating of BBB+ from Standard & Poor's, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland were global
coordinators on the deal.
Rio Tinto is listed in London and New York, and Rio Tinto
Ltd is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.