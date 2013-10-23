Oct 23 (IFR) - Brazil on Wednesday launched a US$1.5 billion 12-year bond at Treasuries plus 180 basis points (bp).

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has also opened a tender offer on eight of its outstanding global bonds for a combined US$12.59 billion.

Sources familiar with the deal said earlier that cash books on the new trade had surpassed US$6 billion.

Bradesco BBI, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction.