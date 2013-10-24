Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 23 Oct 23-24 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 30 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 4 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 6 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 12 Nov 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 8 Nov 13 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 18 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 20 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 25 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 27 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 2 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 4 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.