LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The issue ratings on Turkey's senior, unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB', and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: Fitch believes that Turkey's sovereign creditworthiness remains resilient to recent shocks, notwithstanding its heavy reliance on net capital inflows in lieu of low domestic savings. While this key rating weakness leaves Turkey vulnerable to swings in global investor sentiment, it is mitigated by Turkey's underlying credit fundamentals: a strengthening sovereign debt profile, a robust banking system, a relatively deep domestic capital market and a dynamic private sector. These shock absorbers enhance Turkey's ability to deflect bouts of financial uncertainty and global investor unease without impairing sovereign creditworthiness. Turkey has suffered a sharp slowdown in net capital inflows since May 2013, as uncertainty about the future direction of US monetary policy coincided with unexpected domestic political and social unrest and some escalation in regional tensions. These developments have led to a sharp depreciation of the exchange rate, some loss of international reserves and a repricing of Turkish risk. Nonetheless, Fitch judges that these adverse developments remain within the tolerance of Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable sovereign rating. Turkey's large current account deficit (Fitch forecasts it at 7.4% of GDP in 2013), funded almost wholly by short-term and portfolio capital inflows, renders it vulnerable to sudden changes in global investor sentiment and its international liquidity ratio (76%) falls well short of the 'BBB' median (138%). Still, Turkey is no stranger to external shocks. External financing proved remarkably resilient through the Lehman and eurozone debt crises. Similarly, balance of payments data through August 2013 indicate that the current account deficit (CAD) remains fully financed on a 12-month rolling basis, borne out by the modest increase in international reserves of USD5bn since July to USD108.6bn. Fitch considers that the combination of a wide CAD, high inflation (7.9% y-o-y in September) and weak international liquidity pose difficult policy challenges for the authorities when set against a predilection for higher growth and a less benign global financing environment. In this context, we find the official growth, inflation and current account projections contained in the latest medium-term programme (MTP) for 2014-16 somewhat optimistic. However, we would expect the authorities to adjust domestic policy settings in a timely manner to avert a more disruptive shock to economic stability. Public finances are a key support for Turkey's sovereign ratings. General government deficits should remain around 2% of GDP and gross general government debt (GGGD) of 36.4% of GDP is exactly aligned with the 'BBB' median. Active debt management has extended out maturities, reducing prospective fiscal funding needs to around 9% of GDP in 2014-15, while the FX share of GGGD has fallen to 30% from 60% over the past decade. The MTP notes that the central government deficit should come in at 1.2% of GDP in 2013, well below target (2.2%), and charts a conservative fiscal stance through 2016. Even so, Fitch notes that central government expenditure has ratcheted up aided by buoyant revenues (including privatisation receipts) and lower debt service costs, and could prove difficult to rein in, in the face of a sharp economic slowdown. Fitch is forecasting slower real GDP growth of 3.2% in 2014, down from an expected 3.7% in 2013, as the economy adjusts to a repricing of Turkish risk and bank lending growth slows from a still high 22% at present. Fitch does not expect a prolonged slowdown in net capital inflows: sovereign market access remains intact, while banks and corporates report continuing high roll-over rates, albeit at shortening maturities. However, Turkey's non-bank private sector remains the most exposed to interest rate and exchange rate shocks and higher debt service costs can be expected to feed through to lower private investment and growth. Political risk has risen following the outbreak of anti-government protests in May and developments in neighbouring Syria and further uncertainty can be expected to accompany local and presidential elections in 2014-15. Still, Fitch notes that relatively low scores on political stability and voice accountability are already factored into Turkey's sovereign ratings, while parallels with the Arab Spring should not be overplayed. Turkey has a democratically elected government with a strong majority that has delivered on much of its original mandate over three electoral terms. Turkey's sovereign ratings are supported by its favourable medium-term growth prospects supported by demographic trends, deepening local capital markets, strong debt management capacity, a respectable debt service record and a dynamic private sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that in Fitch's view, upside and downside risks to the rating are balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to rating action are as follows: Positive: - A material and durable reduction in the current account deficit, coupled with a rebalancing of net capital inflows towards longer-term instruments and a sustained increase in international reserves - A track record of lower and more stable inflation - Structural reforms that raise gross domestic savings and attract greater foreign direct investment Negative: - A sharp, sustained downturn in capital inflows which has a material adverse impact on economic and financial stability, including a deterioration in public finances and a reversal of Turkey's favourable public debt dynamics - A material increase in net external debt over the medium term, related to rapid credit growth and continuing large current account deficits - A major political shock with a material adverse impact on the macroeconomic outlook KEY ASSUMPTIONS Turkey's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions: - Fiscal outcomes are broadly in line with the Turkish government's MTP for 2014-16, consistent with a declining GGGD/GDP ratio - US Federal Reserve 'tapering' proceeds in an orderly manner such that there is no 'sudden stop' of capital flows to countries like Turkey with large CADs - International oil prices evolve broadly in line with Fitch's projections of USD100/bbl in 2014-15 