LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) and senior unsecured bond ratings at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: - Italy has progressed substantially with fiscal consolidation. In 2013, the primary surplus is estimated by the government to be 2.4% of GDP and the structural deficit 0.4%, not far from the balanced budget required by the medium term objective. The Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) was dropped in May 2013, as the public sector deficit was cut to 3% of GDP in 2012, a result of 2.3pp of fiscal consolidation in structural terms. - Gross general government debt (GGGD) is expected to peak at 133% of GDP in 2014, one year later and 3 pp higher than forecast by Fitch in March 2013. The increase of the debt path is primarily due to one-off measures, mainly the EUR50bn (3.2% of GDP) repayment of commercial arrears in 2013-14. Fitch forecasts that the debt will remain above 120% of GDP until 2018, leaving very limited fiscal space to respond to adverse shocks. - The recession that started in Q311 will likely end in H213 following a cumulative contraction exceeding 4%. GDP is 8% below its 2007 peak. Fitch, in line with its previous expectations, forecasts a 1.8% contraction in 2013 to be followed by growth of 0.6% in 2014 and 1% in 2015. Nevertheless Italy's growth potential is weak, compared to both rating peers and other eurozone members. - The rating is supported by the large, relatively wealthy, high value-added and diversified economy with moderate levels of private sector indebtedness. - Moderate contingent fiscal risks from the banking sector; an underlying budgetary position close to that necessary to stabilise the government debt to GDP ratio; and a sustainable pension system supports confidence in the long-run solvency of the Italian state. - The Italian sovereign has demonstrated its financing flexibility and resilience during the crisis reflecting a strong domestic investor base and an average life of central government debt of 6.4 years. The financing costs have declined significantly since mid-2012 across the entire yield curve. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings: - Economic and fiscal outturns that reduce confidence that GGGD will be placed on a firm downward path from 2014-2015, after peaking at 133% of GDP in 2014. - A new bout of political turmoil resulting in paralyzed economic and fiscal policies, failure to comply with the constitutional and EU requirement of a balanced budget. - A deeper and longer recession would likely undermine the fiscal consolidation efforts and increase contingent risks from the financial sector, and could also weaken the political support for the consolidation path. - Significant public recapitalisation needs of the financial sector, on top of the EUR4.1bn already injected into Monte Paschi di Siena, for example in the context of the ECB's forthcoming asset quality review. The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include: - A sustained economic recovery that supports on-going fiscal consolidation. - Confidence that the GGGD has peaked and will be on a firm downward path. - Further structural reforms that enhance the competitiveness and growth potential of the Italian economy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The rating incorporates Fitch's assumption that the medium-term fiscal trajectory and commitments made by Italy under the Stability and Growth Pact and implied by the constitutional balanced budget amendments will be sustained over the medium term. In particular, Fitch assumes that a primary surplus of 4% will be sustained from 2016 onwards, the same as the average during 1993-2002. Fitch assumes that GDP growth will be around 1% over the medium term, notwithstanding the various rounds of structural reforms initiated by the government in the past few years and the likely large negative output gap. The current rating reflects Fitch's judgement that Italy will retain market access and a sovereign liquidity crisis remains a tail risk. The request for official assistance, in itself, would be neutral for the rating, though in an adverse scenario the activation of the ECB's Outright Monetary Transaction (OMT) programme would be more complicated in an uncertain political environment. Furthermore, Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by euro area policy makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. Contact: Primary Analyst Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.