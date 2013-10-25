NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to $53.94 million Louisiana Transportation Authority (the authority) refunding bonds, series 2013A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation on Nov. 7, 2013. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Approximately $2.5 billion in outstanding Louisiana general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA'; --Approximately $515 million in outstanding Louisiana appropriation-backed bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of the authority (a public corporation housed within the state department of transportation and development ). Bonds are payable solely from payments received by the authority from annual state legislative appropriations pursuant to a cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA). KEY RATING DRIVERS STATE APPROPRIATION: The rating on the bonds is based on the credit quality of the state of Louisiana (GO bond rating of 'AA') as bonds are secured by annual legislative appropriations from the general fund, pursuant to a CEA between the state and the authority. COMMODITY-BASED ECONOMY: The state's commodity-based, cyclical economy, heavily linked to oil and gas production, has modestly diversified, although one-third of the state's gross state product continues to derive from the production and delivery of raw and intermediate goods. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED: Financial operations in recent years have been characterized by revenue shortfalls and increasing education and Medicaid expenses. To the state's credit, required budgetary reductions, often large and at mid-year, have been executed to achieve balance. Fiscal year 2013 is estimated to have ended with an operating surplus. MODERATE DEBT SUPPORTED BY STRONG GO LEGAL PROVISIONS: Debt levels are moderate and debt issuance is well controlled by policy. There are strong legal provisions for GO debt, with all non-dedicated revenues flowing into the bond security and redemption fund to provide for debt service prior to operations. HIGH UNFUNDED LIABILITIES: Funding of the state's two largest pension systems is below average and has been declining; the combined burden of debt and pensions is well above the median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The state's modest, recently implemented reforms to improve its unfunded liability position have been ruled unconstitutional on procedural grounds. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to shifts in the state's GO bond rating, to which it is linked. Fundamental credit characteristics that are incorporated in the state's 'AA' GO bond rating include a record of timely action to maintain budget balance and a commodity-based economy. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA-' rating for the series 2013A bonds reflects the authorization for the debt by Louisiana's constitution and the legal provisions included in the CEA between the authority and the state, providing for the state's pledge of annual appropriations to fund debt service payments. The current series 2013A bond issue, together with no more than $122 million of bonds to be privately placed with the U.S. department of transportation through a federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan, will refund all outstanding authority debt issued for its LA1 project in 2005. The authority's series 2005A and 2005B bonds are currently rated 'BBB' by Fitch and the authority's outstanding TIFIA loan is rated 'CCC' by Fitch. The series 2005A and 2005B (1st Tier) bonds have benefited from the state's commitment to replenish draws on the 1st Tier debt service reserve fund through a 2005 CEA, improving otherwise weak project fundamentals that are reflected in the 2005 TIFIA loan rating. Due to the underperformance of pledged toll revenues for the 2005 bonds, absent the current refunding, the TIFIA loan would be expected to default in December 2013. Louisiana's 'AA' GO rating reflects the state's focus on spending control and an economy that, while heavily reliant on natural resources and the volatile energy industry, has shown steady growth since the recession. The rating also considers the strong legal provisions for GO debt, with all non-dedicated revenues flowing into the bond security and redemption fund to provide first for debt service. Despite the state's economic recovery, financial operations in recent years have been challenged by repeated revenue underperformance and forecast budget gaps, which the state has closed through both structural and non-recurring actions. 