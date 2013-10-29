BRIEF-Slate Office REIT may purchase for cancellation up to 3.9 mln units
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.