NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro and rose against the yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month to support the economy, a decision that was widely expected.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3726, according to Reuters data, compared with $1.3774 before the Fed statement. It was last trading at $1.3740, down slightly on the day.

The dollar rose to 98.49 yen after the Fed, and was last at changing hands at 98.38 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. Before the announcement, the dollar was trading around 98.13 yen.