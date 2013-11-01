CHICAGO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the rating to 'AA-' from 'A' on $51.22 million Illinois Finance Authority variable rate demand revenue bonds, series 2011B issued on behalf of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois (Methodist). The series 2011B bonds are supported by a letter of credit from PNC Bank. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on approximately $587.9 million of Iowa Finance Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of UnityPoint Health (IA). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The rating upgrade to 'AA-' reflects the substitution of security on the bonds related to the inclusion of Methodist into UnityPoint Health's obligated group (Fitch rated 'AA-') effective Nov. 1, 2013. Methodist has been included in UnityPoint Health's consolidated financial statements since the acquisition in October, 2011. Fitch's previous affirmation of UnityPoint Health's 'AA-' rating on Aug. 29, 2013, included the Methodist bonds in its analysis. Therefore, inclusion of Methodist into UnityPoint Health's obligated group does not change its credit profile. UnityPoint Health signed an affiliation agreement with Proctor Hospital to merge Proctor into UnityPoint - Methodist on Sept. 9, 2013. Proctor Hospital is a 220 licensed bed hospital in Peoria, IL. Total operating revenues equaled $114.7 million in fiscal 2012. At June 30, 2013, Proctor had $31 million in total debt and $9.5 million in unrestricted cash and investments. Given Proctor's size relative to UnityPoint Health, the acquisition is immaterial to UnityPoint Health's credit profile. UnityPoint Health also announced that it signed an affiliation agreement to combine operations with Meriter Health Services (WI) on Oct. 10, 2013 pending regulatory approval. Meriter operates a 448 bed community hospital in Madison, WI. Fitch does not anticipate that the affiliation will have a material impact on UnityPoint Health's credit profile, but will assess any impact upon completion of the affiliation. RATING SENSITIVITIES MAINTENANCE OF CURRENT PROFILE: Fitch expects that UnityPoint Health's stable operating profitability and light debt burden will continue to provide for strong MADS coverage, while the solid liquidity position provides cushion against potential operating pressures.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.