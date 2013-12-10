METALS-London copper supported by dollar, supply concerns
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
Dec 10 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER ISSUES: *Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 Dec 10 Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.