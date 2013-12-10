WESTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM)
CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS
Estimated Actual Actual Actual
Today Today Week Ago Year Ago
Producer Sold
Negotiated 2,600 360 667 682
Other Market Formula 5,335 1,250 535 175
Swine or Pork Market Formula 84,307 20,332 22,041 26,407
Other Purchase Arrangement 28,485 16,615 15,956 15,905
Packer Sold (all purchase types) 7,094 1,839 1,425 713
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 10
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WESTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 21,216
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 10
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN
Iowa 18,960 Minnesota 18,677
Missouri 185 Nebraska 2,304
South Dakota 542
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines*
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)