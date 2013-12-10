Des Moines, IA Tues, Dec 10, 2013 USDA Market News NATIONAL DAILY BOXED BEEF CUTOUT AND BOXED BEEF CUTS - Negotiated Sales - Morning USDA ESTIMATED BOXED BEEF CUT-OUT VALUES - as of 9:30am Based on negotiated prices and volume of boxed beef cuts delivered within 0-21 days and on average industry cutting yields. Values reflect U.S. dollars per 100 pounds. CHOICE SELECT 600-900 600-900 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Cutout Values: 202.32 188.96 Change from prior day: (0.20) 0.84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Choice/Select spread: 13.37 Total Load Count (Cuts, Trimmings, Grinds): 116 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPOSITE PRIMAL VALUES Primal Rib 363.23 290.67 Primal Chuck 165.03 164.79 Primal Round 172.56 171.35 Primal Loin 257.10 233.99 Primal Brisket 133.78 130.65 Primal Short Plate 130.20 133.45 Primal Flank 98.02 98.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOAD COUNT AND CUTOUT VALUE SUMMARY FOR PRIOR 5 DAYS CHOICE SELECT Date Choice Select Trim Grinds Total 600-900 600-900 12/09 69 29 11 19 127 202.52 188.12 12/06 83 31 20 23 157 201.47 186.98 12/05 75 43 10 24 152 202.41 189.62 12/04 76 38 8 33 155 203.30 190.04 12/03 80 60 30 18 188 203.00 189.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current 5 Day Simple Average: 202.54 188.94 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BOXED BEEF CUTS - NEGOTIATED SALES FOB Plant basis negotiated sales for delivery within 0-21 day period. Prior days sales after 1:30pm are included. CURRENT VOLUME - (one load equals 40,000 pounds) Choice Cuts 26.95 loads 1,077,953 pounds Select Cuts 25.62 loads 1,024,736 pounds Trimmings 31.68 loads 1,267,210 pounds Ground Beef 31.84 loads 1,273,489 pounds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Choice Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle IMPS/FL Sub-Primal # of Total Price Weighted Trades Pounds Range Average -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 109E 1 Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in 8 33,933 725.00 751.29 728.82 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, light 4 10,749 789.00 811.00 793.73 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy 10 14,271 743.19 812.00 777.97 113C 1 Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off 3 14,996 215.00 230.00 215.72 114 1 Chuck, shoulder clod 7 15,165 209.00 219.00 211.66 114A 3 Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd 15 100,583 210.00 230.00 220.34 114D 3 Chuck, clod, top blade 7 4,931 270.30 285.00 278.53 114E 3 Chuck, clod, arm roast 4 7,497 280.50 291.00 284.35 114F 5 Chuck, clod tender (IM) 4 6,528 255.00 300.81 279.42 115 1 Chuck, 2-piece, boneless 116A 3 Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off 23 98,857 245.00 268.00 253.90 116B 1 Chuck, chuck tender (IM) 10 12,588 222.00 235.50 226.16 3 Chuck roll, retail ready 120 1 Brisket, deckle-off, bnls 20 39,583 190.20 211.00 198.77 120A 3 Brisket, point/off, bnls 5 2,873 364.00 402.00 367.19 123A 3 Short Plate, short rib 14 42,784 429.00 509.00 456.49 130 4 Chuck, short rib 12 33,073 302.00 360.00 329.10 160 1 Round, bone-in 5 8,745 226.00 241.00 233.33 161 1 Round, boneless 3 Round, bnls/peeled heel-out 0 0 167A 4 Round, knuckle, peeled 12 13,968 228.00 244.00 238.23 168 1 Round, top inside round 8 19,179 211.25 221.00 215.99 168 3 Round, top inside round 11 36,812 223.49 248.54 227.83 169 5 Round, top inside, denuded 4 3,158 260.00 267.00 263.97 3 Round, top inside, side off 170 1 Round, bottom gooseneck 0 0 171B 3 Round, outside round 20 120,865 218.50 240.50 226.20 171C 3 Round, eye of round (IM) 23 48,876 246.00 266.00 253.59 174 1 Loin, short loin, 2x3 0 0 174 3 Loin, short loin, 0x1 11 11,204 442.50 480.00 447.83 175 3 Loin, strip loin, 1x1 180 1 Loin, strip, bnls, heavy 0 0 1 Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1 3 3,445 406.82 441.14 415.16 180 3 Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1 25 79,018 448.97 497.00 458.82 184 1 Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy 3 6,085 245.00 270.47 247.28 184 3 Loin, top butt, boneless 15 28,253 273.74 296.00 281.52 185A 4 Loin, bottom sirloin, flap 8 52,078 354.00 369.20 355.52 185B 1 Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy 11 78,915 223.01 251.00 234.33 185C 1 Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM) 3 11,022 290.00 300.00 292.70 185D 4 Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM) 3 5,198 396.48 405.00 402.23 189A 4 Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy 7 10,732 1277.00 1372.99 1295.72 191A 4 Loin, butt tender, trimmed 4 7,241 1127.60 1164.00 1129.94 193 4 Flank, flank steak (IM) 10 8,725 355.75 380.26 367.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Select Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle IMPS/FL Sub-Primal # of Total Price Weighted Trades Pounds Range Average -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 109E 1 Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in 12 9,208 565.59 616.65 588.30 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, light 4 6,758 635.00 645.00 640.99 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy 12 22,200 570.55 650.00 597.79 113C 1 Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off 4 8,983 212.75 221.95 215.43 114 1 Chuck, shoulder clod 0 0 114A 3 Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd 13 54,854 214.00 228.00 220.30 114D 3 Chuck, clod, top blade 114E 3 Chuck, clod, arm roast 0 0 114F 5 Chuck, clod tender (IM) 3 3,692 280.00 287.00 283.39 115 1 Chuck, 2-piece, boneless 0 0 116A 3 Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off 17 75,108 240.00 253.00 246.95 116B 1 Chuck, chuck tender (IM) 8 15,181 220.00 232.00 226.14 3 Chuck roll, retail ready 0 0 120 1 Brisket, deckle-off, bnls 15 141,444 192.00 219.87 192.84 120A 3 Brisket, point/off, bnls 123A 3 Short Plate, short rib 3 3,586 421.49 509.00 488.60 130 4 Chuck, short rib 10 5,784 316.20 340.50 326.32 160 1 Round, bone-in 161 1 Round, boneless 3 2,181 225.00 247.00 241.05 3 Round, bnls/peeled heel-out 0 0 167A 4 Round, knuckle, peeled 10 14,936 234.00 260.70 247.64 168 1 Round, top inside round 3 4,822 221.00 222.00 221.17 168 3 Round, top inside round 6 60,521 216.50 229.00 217.52 169 5 Round, top inside, denuded 3 Round, top inside, side off 0 0 170 1 Round, bottom gooseneck 0 0 171B 3 Round, outside round 11 80,289 218.00 236.00 221.88 171C 3 Round, eye of round (IM) 9 14,394 238.95 266.00 250.55 174 1 Loin, short loin, 2x3 0 0 174 3 Loin, short loin, 0x1 8 8,848 379.55 440.00 415.80 175 3 Loin, strip loin, 1x1 180 1 Loin, strip, bnls, heavy 0 0 1 Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1 180 3 Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1 8 22,642 396.00 440.00 404.74 184 1 Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy 184 3 Loin, top butt, boneless 6 48,863 261.07 275.00 273.21 185A 4 Loin, bottom sirloin, flap 3 2,123 356.00 360.54 358.59 185B 1 Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy 16 123,496 217.50 238.50 220.58 185C 1 Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM) 6 46,852 280.00 286.00 280.11 185D 4 Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM) 189A 4 Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy 10 14,108 1000.00 1102.00 1060.36 191A 4 Loin, butt tender, trimmed 193 4 Flank, flank steak (IM) 3 1,992 350.00 371.00 352.43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CHOICE, SELECT & UNGRADED CUTS Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 124 4 Rib, Back Ribs, Fresh 124 4 Rib, Back Ribs, Frozen 9 98,903 70.00 110.00 77.25 121D 4 Plate, Inside Skirt (IM) 12 35,235 312.00 330.00 322.75 121C 4 Plate, Outside Skirt (IM) 9 22,528 381.59 426.00 391.82 121E 6 Outside Skirt, pld (IM) 3 5,979 525.00 611.00 551.02 Cap, Wedge Meat & (IM) Lean 7 11,753 250.00 279.00 259.89 Pectoral Meat 16 26,149 249.11 280.00 264.08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse and Fine Grind -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ground Beef 73% 19 280,881 152.37 175.00 165.55 Ground Beef 75% Ground Beef 81% 13 227,288 179.00 193.00 191.60 Ground Beef 85% 0 0 Ground Beef 90% 0 0 Ground Beef 93% 7 83,117 229.46 256.00 244.49 Ground Beef Chuck 80% 23 460,734 187.00 200.94 195.47 Ground Beef Round 85% 5 23,712 216.00 233.50 230.40 Ground Beef Sirloin 90% 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLENDED GB - STEER/HEIFER/COW SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse & Fine Grind -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blended Ground Beef 73% Blended Ground Beef 75% Blended Ground Beef 81% 6 104,600 193.25 210.00 205.99 Blended Ground Beef 85% Blended Ground Beef 90% 0 0 Blended Ground Beef 93% Blended Ground Beef Chuck 80% Blended Ground Beef Round 85% 0 0 Blended Ground Beef Sirloin 90% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEEF TRIMMINGS - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - Fresh Combos & Frozen Boxed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fresh 50% lean trimmings 31 1,226,410 85.36 106.00 90.92 Frozen 50% lean trimmings -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAT LIMITATIONS (FL) DESCRIPTION Maximum Average Fat Thickness Maximum Fat at any point 1. 3/4" (19mm) 1.0" 2. 1/4" (6mm) 1/2" 3. 1/8" (3mm) 1/4" 4. Practically free (75% surface lean exposed) 1/8" 5. Peeled/Denuded 1/8" 6. Peeled/Denuded, surface membrane removed 1/8" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that have no entries indicate there were trades but not reportable because they did not meet the daily 3/70/20 guideline. Please refer to weekly LM_XB459 as the item may qualify. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)