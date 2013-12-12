*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 12] AA- *7.90 Newport, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA *7.50 Franklin, TN, GO 10:30 AM *3.51 Jefferson County, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AAA 10.00 Franklin, TN, GO 11:00 AM *8.57 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 11:00 AM *1.11 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 11:00 AM A3 A- A- 350.00 Illinois, IL, GO 11:15 AM 255.98 Empire St Dev Corp, NY, RE 10:30 AM A+ *5.41 Monroe, MI, GO 10:30 AM 395.03 Empire St Dev Corp, NY, RE 10:45 AM *2.60 Brazil Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM 18.58 Burlington County, NJ 11:00 AM *4.65 Concord (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 7.41 Downtown Savannah Auth, GA, RE 11:00 AM 571.02 Empire St Dev Corp, NY, RE 11:00 AM 2.32 Englewood, NJ 11:00 AM *1.93 Englewood Cliffs Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 42.05 Hempstead (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 46.25 Hempstead (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.40 Holmdel Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *2.51 Holmdel Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AA- 3.25 Kentucky Assn of Cos Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *1.88 LaGrange (Town), NY 11:00 AM A *9.80 Lane Co USD #482, KS, GO 12:00 PM *8.06 Maple Shade Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ 1.19 Monroe Twp (Middlesex Co), NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ *9.80 Norton CSD, OH 11:00 AM MIG1 10.00 Peabody, MA 11:00 AM *3.65 Roselle Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *2.00 Seymour Comm Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *9.50 Piscataway Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 3.10 Seaside Heights Borough, NJ 11:15 AM 2.47 Seaside Heights Borough, NJ 11:15 AM *4.80 Berkeley Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *7.83 Connecticut Reg SD #18, CT 11:30 AM A+ 18.76 Oklahoma Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:45 PM *1.05 Orange, NJ 12:00 PM [Dec. 13] *1.27 Glen Ridge Borough, NJ 11:30 AM [Dec. 16] *5.55 Shorewood Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.28 Stevens Point Area Pub SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *8.95 Elmhurst, IL, GO 11:15 AM *2.04 Tracy Area ISD #2904, MN, GO 12:00 PM *7.88 Washington County, TN, GO 11:00 AM *9.08 Moore, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Dec. 17] 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM *4.35 Overton County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *7.15 Dunn County, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.63 Lombard Park Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AA- *17.85 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:00 AM 14.43 Central Cons SD #22, NM, GO 12:30 PM *1.99 Gurnee Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM AA- 24.22 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:30 AM *1.93 Lake Ctrl Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 3.92 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM 525.00 Massachusetts, MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Mechanicville, NY 11:00 AM 1.82 Peekskill, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.61 Plattsburgh, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 27.53 Toms River Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ *1.57 Valley Center, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.01 North Bergen Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *1.18 Whiteland, IN, RE 12:00 PM *7.90 Lincoln Co ISD #54, OK, GO 01:45 PM [Dec. 18] Aa2 10.00 D C Everest Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.53 East Bethel, MN, GO 11:00 AM 26.08 Schertz-Cibolo ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.51 Marcellus Vlg, NY 10:30 AM *1.73 Montgomery County, NY 11:00 AM *3.21 Prior Lake ISD #719, MN, GO 12:00 PM 13.76 Jenks, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 19] *1.29 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 Elmira, NY 11:00 AM AA 9.81 Glassboro Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 3.00 Schenectady County, NY, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 06] 21.32 Howard Lake-Waverly ISD #2687, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 07] *1.92 Hanover Comm Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM [Jan. 22] 354.11 Washington, WA, GO 10:30 AM 275.04 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 29] 15.00 Rapides Par SD #11, LA, GO 12:00 PM