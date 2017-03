Dec 12 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- -------- ------------- PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 283,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY 12/16 PARKING REVENUE BONDS (CAPITAL REGION PARKING SYSTEM) CONSISTING OF: $115,00M PARKING SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A & 98,000M JUNIOR LIEN PARKING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B (DAUPHIN COUNTY GUARANTEED) $ 70,000M JUNIOR LIEN PARKING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES C MGR: Guggenheim Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES A RATINGS: BAA3/BBB (AGM)EXP SERIES B RATINGS: A1/AA/AA SERIES C RATINGS: A1/AA/AA RETAIL MONDAY 12/16/13 Day of Sale: 12/17 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE COLORADO WEEK OF 141,005 Aa2/AA-/ STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 12/16 ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 E MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/17 STATE OF LOUISIANA WEEK OF 112,820 Aa3/AA-/NR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY SPECIAL REVENUE 12/16 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 112,105 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/16 TAXABLE SERIES 2014 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 12/17 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO LA QUINTA WEEK OF 99,140 /A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 12/16 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2013A CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 12/17 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 81,800 Aaa/AAA/NR AGENCY 12/16 REVENUE BONDS PHILLIPS ACADEMY ISSUE CONSISTING OF: $51,570M SERIES 2014A $30,230M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF MONTANA WEEK OF 55,220 Aa3// THE BOARD OF REGENTS HIGHER 12/16 EDUCATION MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/16 LAREDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 47,170 A1/A? TEXAS 12/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUIDLING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 12/18 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 40,275 // FINANCE CORPORATION 12/16 MULTI-FAMILY DEVELOPMENT BONDS 2013 SERIES 3 AND 4 $3,450M 2013 SERIES 3-A (NON-AMT) $2,500M 2013 SERIES 3-B (NON-AMT) $8,795M 2013 SERIES 3-C (NON-AMT) $17,160M 2013 SERIES 3-D (AMT) $8,370M 2013 SERIES 4-T (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CARROLL COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 12/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg TERM: 2021 Day of Sale: 12/17 SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 38,175 NR/AA/AA EXCISE TAX ROAD REVENUE BONDS, 12/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 36,700 Aa/NR/NR COMMISSION 12/16 SINGLE-FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS 2014 SERIES 1A-R (AMT) 2014 SERIES 1N (NON-AMT) 2014 SERIES 1N-R (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/17 COUNTY OF HAMILTON, OHIO WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2/AA/NR HOSPITAL FACILITIES REFUNDING BONDS 12/16 SERIES 2014S CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY (SILVER CREEK WEEK OF 34,590 NR/NR/NR ST. AUGUSTINE PROJECT) 12/16 $31,810M SERIES 2013A TAX EXEMPT $2,780M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: A: 24, 34, 44 AND 49 B: 2034 Day of Sale: 12/18 INDIANA PA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER DAILY 25,000 Baa3// REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2038 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO LA QUINTA WEEK OF 23,170 /A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 12/16 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013B CALIFORNIA ***********TAXABLE************ MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 12/17 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,840 NR/BB? AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF 12/16 PIMA, ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (THE EDKEY CHARTER SCHOOLS PROJECT), SERIES 2013A MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport Day of Sale: 12/17 COUNTY OF SENECA, OHIO WEEK OF 17,765 // HEALTH CARE REVENUE BONDS 12/16 CONSISTING OF: $17,000M SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 765M SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport Day of Sale: 12/19 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 17,415 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY EDUCATION FACILITIES 12/16 REVENUE BONDS (SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA CHARTER ACADEMY FOUNDATION, INC. PROJECT) $17,155M SERIES 2013A TAX EXEMPT $260M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: A: 23,33,38 AND 43 B: 2017 Day of Sale: 12/18 IMPERIAL CCD GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 17,000 // BONDS 12/16 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/17 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,750 // MOUNTAIN PARK REVENUE BONDS 12/16 GATEWAY 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/18 COLORADO SPRINGS AIRPORT SYSTEM WEEK OF 13,000 Baa1/BBB REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 12/16 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 12/19 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas HAMBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,410 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2020 NEWARK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 9,100 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL 12/16 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/17 NORTH RIDGEVILLE CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,000 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, OHIO SCHOOL FACILITIES 12/16 IMPROVEMENT, BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES, 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/18 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas ST. PAUL CITY HOUSING AND WEEK OF 7,010 // REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HOUSING 12/16 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 (LEWIS PARK APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS HOUSING REVENUE WEEK OF 6,100 // BONDS, SERIES 2013 (SEWARD SQUARE 12/16 APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York EMPORIA GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCED WEEK OF 5,090 NR/A REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS 12/16 SERIES 2013 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 12/17 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,000 Aa2/AA-/ TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 12/16 REVENUE (WESTIN CLEVELAND HOTEL PROJECT) SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/19 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 4,445 A1// KITSAP COUNTY WATER SEWER REVENUE 12/16 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/17 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 4,000 // UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 94 12/16 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: INSURED/BBB UNDER Day of Sale: 12/17 BELLBROOK SUGARCREEK LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,740 Aa2// DISTRICT 12/16 GREENE AND WARREN COUNTIES, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT (UNLIMITED TAX) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES OF 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/19 RIVER ROAD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,613 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2016-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/17 CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,265 // LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021 Day of Sale: 12/18 TOWN OF COLONIE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,205 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 12/18 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 2,055 Aa3// KITSAP COUNTY LTGO REFUNDING 12/16 SERIES 2013A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 12/17 ADDISON PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,040 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/16 CAPITAL APPRECIATION PARK BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg Day of Sale: 12/16 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 1,885 // MINNESOTA HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 12/16 SERIES 2013 (EASTPORT APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York PIATT COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,750 /A/ DISTRICT #57 (DELAND-WELDON), IL 12/16 SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/18 VILLAGE OF ARCADE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,000 // **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** 12/16 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 12/18 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 675 Aa3// KITSAP COUNTY LTGO SERIES 2013B 12/16 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2019 Day of Sale: 12/17 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,358,323 (in 000's)