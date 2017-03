Feb 27 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 891,990 Aaa/AAA/ STATE HIGHWAY FUND REVENUE 03/03 REFUNDING 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 700,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2039 REMARK: ROP: 03/03/2014

Day of Sale: 03/05 TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 300,000 Aaa/AAA/ STATE HIGHWAY FUND REVENUE 2014B 03/03 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/06 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 200,000 Aa2/AA/NR AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 03/03 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (BJC HEALTH SYSTEM), SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/06 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 193,000 A1/NR/AA- AUTHORITY MONTCLAIR STATE 03/03 UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2014A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/04 KENTUCKY ASSET/LIABILITY WEEK OF 171,390 A1/AA/A+ COMMISSION 03/03 PROJECT NOTES, 2014 FEDERAL HIGHWAY TRUST FUND CONSISTING OF: FIRST SERIES A FIRST REFUNDING SERIES B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 3/4

Day of Sale: 03/05 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SPRINGFIELD WEEK OF 109,225 /AA+/ R-XII SPRINGFIELD MISSOURI 03/03 /EXP/ MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM $26,650M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2014A $82,575M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 2014B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: A: 24-27, 34

B: 17-36

S&P: UNDERLYING AA (EXP)

Day of Sale: 03/04 CITY OF MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 105,925 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 03/03 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 03/05 PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 103,090 Aa2/AA-/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 03/03 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/06 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/03 FISCAL 2008 SERIES J SUBSERIES J-9 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 03/04 ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 96,000 Baa3/BBB-/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/04 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BULK POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 03/03 BONDS SCHERER 4 PROJECT ISSUE, SERIES 2014A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/04/2014

Day of Sale: 03/05 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 73,110 // DISTRICT REFUNDING GENERAL 03/03 OBLIGATION TAX EXEMPT MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/05 ANAHEIM CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 52,000 Aa3/A+/ CALIFORNIA 03/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSITING OF: $ 6,000M TAX-EXEMPT $46,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 40,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 03/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CHAFFEY JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 31,900 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 03/03 (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/03 EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,190 Aa3// NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 03/05 TOWN OF PARKER, COLORADO WEEK OF 20,170 /AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 03/05 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 18,835 Aa1//AA+ UNLIMITED TAX ROAD REFUNDING BONDS 03/03 EXP/ /EXP SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/03 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,562 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /A+/

TENTATIVE FOR NEXT WEEK SUNDANCE COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 17,405 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT 03/03 (CITY OF BUCKEYE, ARIZONA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: (MAC INSURED)

Day of Sale: 03/03 IMPERIAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,000 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 03/03 2014A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/06 HOWARD COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 17,000 NR/NR/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/03 (ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION TOWN CENTER PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF RAYMORE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 16,200 NR/NR/ TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING AND 03/03 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE (RAYMORE GALLERIA PROJECT), SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis THE CITY OF GENEVA DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 15,250 /A/ CORPORATION 03/03 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGES PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/05 SULPHUR SPRINGS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,500 /BBB+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY 03/03 FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 2002-1 SPECIAL TAX 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2038

Day of Sale: 03/06 GONZALES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,170 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICGT 03/03 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN GONZALES AND CALDWELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM TAOS MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,585 Aa1/NR/NR NO. 1 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/03 NEW MEXICO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: State Aid/A1 underlying

Day of Sale: 03/05 CITY OF TERRELL, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,470 A1// COMBINATION TAX AND WATERWORKS AND 03/03 SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 03/04 STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 11,250 NR/AA-/ TAX-EXEMPT & TAXABLE 03/03 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 03/05 SALT LAKE CITY LOCAL BUILDING WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1/AA+/NR AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE, UTAH 03/03 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 03/03 BLUE MOUNTAIN PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,865 /A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2025 PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,750 // JEFFERSON AND INDIANA COUNTIES, 03/03 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/04 CITY OF WESLACO TAX AND REVENUE WEEK OF 9,500 A3/A/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION TEXAS 03/03 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/03 PLAINS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,395 /AAA/ TEXAS 03/03 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014-A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED