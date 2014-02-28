* Tokyo bond buyers seek rate rise protection
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, Feb 28 (IFR) - The longest floating-rate note in
Japan's domestic debt market has provided an early indication
that the country's economic reforms are prompting a change in
investment strategy.
In a market dominated by fixed-rate government bonds, the
30-year FRN from government-owned Japan Finance Organization for
Municipalities is a sign that some investors are betting that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies will usher in an era of
higher interest rates and succeed in pulling the country out of
15 years of deflation.
JFM, one of Japan's most frequent quasi-sovereign borrowers,
printed a ¥10bn (US$97.7m) 30-year floater on February 19 at
16bp over three-month yen Libor, equal to about 20bp over
Japanese Government bonds. Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted
as sole bookrunner.
The deal came as a surprise to market participants, as local
buyers have long preferred fixed coupons. JFM has only printed
one floater in the past five years, a ¥15bn (US$182.5m) 10-year
senior secured bond in January 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Investors are considering that interest rates are going up
going forward and floating-rate notes match this situation,"
said Masahiro Takenaka, director of JFM's finance department,
speaking through a translator.
"When the Bank of Japan puts out a time frame for inflation
and as the US also moves towards tapering, investors are
thinking about what would happen if rates go up and are starting
to prepare and hedge," he said. "Every investor has fixed-rate
notes on their books. If rates go up, their portfolio values
will go down."
JFM was able to meets its funding costs, even after it
swapped the proceeds to fixed rate liabilities, according to
Takenaka.
HIGHER RETURNS
Dealers were surprised investors would buy such a long tenor
instead of venturing into floaters of 10 or 20 years, which
would still provide protection against rising rates.
Floating-rate notes longer than five-years are relatively
rare given the pitfalls of predicting the direction of benchmark
rates.
Others argued that the answer may be that Japanese investors
are in a conundrum: they want rate protection, but still want
higher spreads. Such a combination may only be achieved with
such a rare structure as the one JFM adopted.
"Investors can buy floaters that are shorter than 30 years
but they can enjoy higher spreads (on longer bonds) than on
short maturities," said Takenaka. "Also, investors are not
concerned about the JFM credit, even though the maturity is very
long."
"Japan's domestic markets have 10-year agency bonds that are
priced very tight, and that's the case for 20-year bonds as
well," said one banker not on the transaction. "When the tenor
jumps above 20 years, it offers a better spread."
Longer floaters could become more attractive as the Bank of
Japan continues to inject money and drive JGB spreads tighter,
making them more expensive for Japanese investors.
"Investors have been buying JGBs for a very long time and
the rates on them have fallen a lot since May," said another
banker away from the deal. "They're now afraid of interest rates
going up, and whenever they buy new bonds, they are always
concerned about this rate risk.
"But, at the same time, they need to buy something with a
good spread and good size. So, this 30-year floater does make
sense."
Initial fears that the so-called Abenomics reforms would
send JGB yields soaring have subsided in recent months. After
jumping to a 12-month peak last May, a month after the BOJ
announced its unprecedented quantitative easing programme, the
yield on the 10-year JGB benchmark has tightened 35bp
. The yield on the 30-year JGB has tightened about
26bp during that period.
Analysts now expect the BOJ to increase its bond purchases
by the summer to add momentum to the economic stimulus,
according to a Reuters survey, which may compress yields
further. Additional bond-buying comes as Japan's economy grew
more slowly than expected in the fourth quarter, at an annual
1.0%, failing to beat a 2.8% median forecast.
Still, Japan is highly unlikely to see a wave of similar
trades - at least in the coming months.
Only a few issuers like JFM have the flexibility to print
such long-dated deals, and bankers say only the top-rated
credits will be able to attract investors to long-term floaters.
JFM, which provides funding for local governments, is rated
Aa3/AA-, in line with the Japanese government.
