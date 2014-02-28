BOSTON Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday refused to say whether it is taking any action on allegations made against Herbalife but said it is considering a U.S. lawmaker's concerns about the company.

The regulator responded to questions raised by Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, who said several of his constituents had lost a large amount of money by joining in Herbalife's multi-level-marketing practice.

Herbalife has been accused by billionaire investor William Ackman of running a pyramid scheme, an allegation the company denies.