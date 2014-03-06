March 6 Canadian regulators recommended on Thursday that the federal government approve Enbridge Inc's Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and safety among other things.

The existing pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD).

Canada's federal government now has 180 days to decide whether to accept the National Energy Board's recommendations on Enbridge's plans for the 639-km (400-mile) pipeline.