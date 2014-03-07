US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed meets to decide on interest rates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
March 6 Canadian regulators on Thursday approved Enbridge Inc's Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and safety among other things.
The existing 639-km (400-mile) pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD). (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.