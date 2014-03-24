BRIEF-FirstEnergy expects to invest $166 million in 2017 on infrastructure projects in Mon Power area
* $166 million in infrastructure projects planned in Mon Power area during 2017 to enhance electric system
BOSTON, March 24 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the biggest investor in Herbalife, said on Monday that he still thinks the nutrition and weight loss company's stock price is "undervalued" but noted that there could be "rough times" in the short term.
Icahn spoke on cable television network CNBC only hours after Herbalife said it will nominate three board directors proposed by Icahn. Icahn said a gain in today's share price suggests that his involvement in the company is positive.
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
March 20 Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.