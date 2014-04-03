By Robin Respaut
| April 3
April 3 The city of North Las Vegas is nearing
insolvency and could default on some of its $436 million of
outstanding debt, Fitch Ratings warned on Thursday.
The recession-ravaged city of 223,500 people has until April
15 to cobble together a balanced budget under state law.
City Councilman Wade W. Wagner is "cautiously optimistic"
that North Las Vegas will pass a balanced budget, he told
Reuters. Failing to do so is one of the triggers for the state
to take control of the city, although the state has not said it
intends to do that. Nevada does not allow its cities to file for
Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
North Las Vegas has suffered two bruising court losses this
year and is now wrestling with an estimated $18 million budget
gap, or about 15 percent of its spending, Fitch said. All three
rating agencies have dropped the city's general obligation bonds
to junk. Fitch rates the city a "B" with a negative outlook,
indicating a material risk of default on its bonds.
On March 21, the Nevada Supreme Court rejected an appeal by
the city to throw out a $4 million award to a landowner in a
soured redevelopment deal. In a separate lawsuit in January, a
district court ruled the city could not freeze $25 million in
union employee pay raises.
North Las Vegas City Council proposed a $7.7 million
settlement with its unions on Wednesday night that Wagner said
the city put together by "literally scraping the last bit of
batter out of the cake dish." The proposal is made up of
consolidated tax funds, monies from the court system and savings
from employee attrition, among other sources, he said.
Settling with its public employees is the final step toward
balancing its budget, said Wagner. The city did not have a
reserve fund set aside for settlement.
"If we can do this, we don't have to do anything else for at
least a year, or possibly two," Wagner said.
Under Nevada state law, the city could be put into
receivership if it fails to close its budget gap or successfully
negotiate the settlement with its unions. The Nevada Tax
Commission could also ask voters to approve disincorporation.
Payments to bondholders could be at risk in either scenario,
Fitch said.
While the state has provided some financial guidance to
North Las Vegas, it has not broadcast any plans to take over the
municipality, the credit rating agency said.
About $292 million of the city's debt, or more than half of
the city's outstanding $436 million of limited tax general
obligation bonds, is secured by revenues from water and
wastewater facilities.
The utilities pay about $23 million a year in debt service,
according to Fitch. The city's general fund now has $9 million
in reserves, down from $45 million in 2008.
North Las Vegas, located less than 10 miles from the Las
Vegas Strip, has cut its employee count by half since 2009 to
about 1,100 workers. It also recently let go of a handful of
department directors, Wagner said.
