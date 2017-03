April 3 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 650,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 04/07 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/4 & 4/7

Day of Sale: 04/08 ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 646,500 Aa1/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: 04/07 $529,800M COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-A $ 26,015M PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-A $ 90,685M COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REV ENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/A+/A AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 04/07 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP 4/9

Day of Sale: 04/10 STATE PUBLIC WORKS OF THE STATE WEEK OF 423,000 A2/A-/A- OF CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE BONDS 04/07 $265MM JUDICIAL COUNCIL OF CALIFORNIA 2014 SERIES B (NEW STOCKTON COURTHOUSE) $158MM (DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION 2014 SERIES C (NORTH KERN STATE PRISON VARIOUS BUILDINGS) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 4/9

Day of Sale: 04/10 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 220,000 Aa3/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: ROP Fri 4/4 and Mon 4/7

Day of Sale: 04/08 METROPOLITAN TRANSIT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 133,265 Aa2/AA+/ HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS 04/07 SALES AND USE TAX CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 04/09 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 129,935 Aaa//AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/07 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 04/10 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 104,260 Aa2/AA/AA WATER SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE 04/07 AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 100,380 NR/AA/AA (EL PASO COUNTY) GENERAL 04/07 OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/AA WATER SYSTEM VARIABLE RATE JUNIOR 04/07 LIEN REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B FLOATING RATE NOTES (FRNS) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: MANDATORY TENDER: 11/01/2017

SOFT PUT STRUCTURE, STEPPED RATE 8%

Day of Sale: 04/08 NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 A2/A-/ SYSTEM FIRST TIER VARIABLE RATE 04/07 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SER 2011A (SIFMA INDEX FLOATE RATE MODE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 83,930 /AA/ AUTHORITY 04/07 RENTAL HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/08

Day of Sale: 04/09 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING WEEK OF 71,500 Aa1/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS, 04/07 2014 SERIES A (FEDERALLY INSURED OR GUARANTEED MORTGAGE LOANS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/09 TRADITION COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 52,300 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 04/07 (PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 04/09 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,180 /A/ NATIONAL RURAL UTILITIES 04/07 COOPERATIVE FINANCE CORPORATION (PRAIRIE POWER, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2008A MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: MANDATORY PUT: 5/8/2017

Day of Sale: 04/09 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 49,000 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT FIXTED RATES 04/07 SERIES B, TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2021-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 45,680 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY 04/07 HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE BONDS (NON-AMT & AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/07

Day of Sale: 04/08 POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 40,000 /A+/AA PUBLIC FACILITY IMPROVEMENT 04/07 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 38,000 A1/AA/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE III 04/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/08 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 32,855 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 04/07 TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2021 RIVERSOUTH AUTHORITY, OHIO WEEK OF 31,500 Aa2/AA+/ AREA REDEVELOPMENT REFUNDING BONDS, 04/07 2014 SDERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/10 PROSPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,050 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 04/07 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underyling Ratings A1/A-

Day of Sale: 04/07 POTTSVILLE PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL WEEK OF 29,955 // AUTHORITY 04/07 HEALTH CENTER REVENUE BONDS (SCHUYKILL HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2028 STREETSBORO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,735 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) 04/07 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044, 2049

Day of Sale: 04/08 CAJON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,000 /AA-/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/07 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/08 SHELBYVILLE SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 23,690 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 04/07 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: Underlying Rating A+

Day of Sale: 04/10 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,345 Baa1/AA/

GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/07 SERIES 2014 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/09 PITTSBURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,115 Aa3/NR/NR CALIFORNIA,GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/07 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/08 CITY OF BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 20,000 /SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ANTICIPATION 04/07 NOTES 2014 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/09 NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,100 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/07 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 TAXABLE CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/10 WESTSIDE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REAUTHORIZATION 04/07 2012 ELEC SERIES 2014A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/09 BOARD OF REGENTS TEXAS WOMAN'S WEEK OF 12,395 Aa3// UNIVERSITY TEXAS REVENUE FINANCING 04/07 SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035

Day of Sale: 04/09 PACIFIC COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 10,000 A1// DISTRICT NO. 2 ELECTRIC REVENUE 04/07 BONDS SERIES 2014A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 04/09 KENMORE -T/O TONAWANDA UFSD, WEEK OF 9,680 Aa3/NR/ NEW YORK 04/07 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 04/10 CHESHIRE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,200 Aa1/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 04/07 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 04/09 WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY PLACE SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,990 Aa1// DISTRICT NO 83 UNLIMITED TAX 04/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 1 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/08 MONTOURSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,935 /AA/ LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 04/09 BOROUGH OF NEW WILMINGTON WEEK OF 8,750 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 04/07 2014 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2044 REMARK: Bank Qualified PENN HILLS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 7,750 /AA-/ SERIES 2014A 04/07 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 04/09 ROXBURY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,700 // NEW JERSEY 04/07 *********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 7,295 Aaa// PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 04/07 SERIAL BONDS 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/08 PENN HILLS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 7,225 /AA-/ TAXABLE SERIES 2014B 04/07 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 04/09 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ST. JOSEPH WEEK OF 6,280 // (BUCHANAN COUNTY, MISSOURI) 04/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2031-2034 REMARK: Expected Rating: AA+ S&P

Missouri Direct Deposit Program

Expected Rating: A+ S&P Underlying

Day of Sale: 04/10 SENNA HILLS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,210 // DISTRICT 04/07 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/07 FOWLER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRCT WEEK OF 6,150 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 04/07 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/08 PACIFIC COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 5,600 A1// DISTRICT NO. 2 ELECTRIC REVENUE 04/07 BONDS SERIES 2014B WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2020

Day of Sale: 04/09 KENOSHA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,520 Aa2/AA/ PROMISSORY NOTES, WISCONSIN 04/07 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/07 NEW CASTLE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,135 // SANITATION AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 04/07 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2032 REMARK: BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 04/10 WESTSIDE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REAUTHORIZATION 04/07 SERIES 14B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/09 OCEAN BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 101 WEEK OF 4,700 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/07 2014 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 04/08 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,570 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 04/07 SERIES 2014A MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2016 TERM: 2019 RUSH-HENRIETTA CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,515 UR/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/07 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/09 KENOSHA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 4,300 Aa2/AA/ PROMISSORY NOTES 2014B 04/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/07 TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 3,690 NR/AA/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/08 NORTHPOINTE WC&ID WEEK OF 3,315 /BBB+/ *********BANK QUALIFIED********* 04/07 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/10 BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,120 /A+/ SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2017

Day of Sale: 04/07 FREWSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,950 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 04/07 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/08 BRAZIL SEWAGE WORKS REFUNDING WEEK OF 2,605 NR/A-/ REVENUE BONDS 04/07 SERIES 2014 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017

Day of Sale: 04/10 IDAHO JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3 WEEK OF 2,400 Aaa// KUNA GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014 04/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2024 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND FUND GUARANTY

Day of Sale: 04/08 PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,390 Aa2//

GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/07 (SERIAL) BONDS 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/10 TOWN OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,310 Aa2/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 04/09

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,012,455 (in 000's)