TORONTO May 14 Canada's financial regulator has
issued guidelines that ensure it will have input in the hiring
of senior management at Canada's banks and insurers, although it
said final hiring decisions will be in the bank's hands.
The guidelines, issued by the Office of the Superintendent
of Financial Institutions (OSFI), will require financial
institutions to notify the regulator in advance of potential
senior executive hires or director candidates.
"To the extent that OSFI may have any specific concerns or
comments regarding the appropriateness of a candidate, OSFI will
inform the board of the (financial institution) prior to the
candidate's appointment or nomination for election," the
regulator said in an advisory.
OFSI may also request a meeting with new executives shortly
after they start the new job.
The regulator stressed that decisions on hiring and
appointments "remain with (financial institutions) themselves."
The new guidelines are a retreat from proposed rules
released in January that would have forced institutions to
provide 30 days notice before any senior hire, as well as
reasons for a candidate's selection.
The Canadian Bankers' Association, a lobby group for the
industry, said in an email it was discussing the new
requirements with its members.
The new rules continue a major overhaul of bank regulations
that include tighter capital and liquidity rules, as well as
stricter rules on mortgage lending.
While Canada's financial sector escaped the financial crisis
relatively unscathed, the strong run of the country's housing
sector, combined with massive condominium construction in cities
like Toronto and Vancouver, has raised worries.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by David Gregorio)