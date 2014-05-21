3M to buy Johnson Control's safety gear business
March 16 3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Control International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
May 21 Transcanada is in talks with customers about transporting oil by rail from Hardisty in Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.
Transcanada is "absolutely" considering shipping oil by rail across the border, he said on the sidelines of a conference in New York. The company is seeking an alternative to its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, whose approval has been delayed by the U.S. government. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)
March 16 3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Control International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
* CareTrust REIT Inc increases quarterly dividend to $0.185 per share
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc: