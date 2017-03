IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 784,025 A3/A-/A- CHICAGO MIDWAY AIRPORT 05/26 SECOND LIEN REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A (AMT) & SERIES 2014B (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: A: 21-34; 41

B: 19-37

Day of Sale: 05/29 MASSACHUSETTS WATER POLLUTION WEEK OF 561,240 Aaa/AAA/AAA ABATEMENT TRUST 05/26 STATE REVOLVING FUND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/28/2014

Day of Sale: 05/29 METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORT WEEK OF 541,975 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 05/26 AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/29 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 322,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 05/26 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2032 TERM: 2043 REMARK: ROP: 5/28

Day of Sale: 05/29 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 250,735 Aa1/AAA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION HIGHWAY CAPITAL 05/26 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 05/28

Day of Sale: 05/29 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 150,035 A1/A+/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 05/26 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS (MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SCHOOL BOARD OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, WEEK OF 114,745 Aa3//A+ FLORIDA 05/26 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MASTER LEASE PROGRAM, SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 05/28 CITY OF COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO WEEK OF 74,230 A2/A+/ SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS, 05/26 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 05/28 ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 55,000 Aaa/AA/ NO.411, WASHINGTON 05/26 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 05/28 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION 05/26 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/29 JORDAN VALLEY WATER CONSERVATION WEEK OF 40,545 NR/AA+/AA DISTRICT 05/26 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT

Day of Sale: 05/29 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 38,495 A1/AA/ INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS 05/26 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 05/29 PINCKNEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 35,815 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 05/26 COUNTIES OF LIVINGSTON & WASHTENAW, 2014 REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 05/29 NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 34,805 // COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/29 EL MONTE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 34,000 Aa3/A+/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A TAX-EXEMPT BONDS SERIES 2014B FEDERALLY TAXABLE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 SACRAMENTO AREA FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 33,365 A2/A/ AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 05/26 NATOMAS BASIN LOCAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT SERIES 2014 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/28 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 33,000 A1/A/ COWLITZ COUNTY PRODUCTION SYSTEM 05/26 REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: ROP: 5/27

Day of Sale: 05/29 CITY OF FONTANA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 32,675 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.22 05/26 (SIERRA HILLS SOUTH) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/29 VERMONT STUDENT ASSISTANCE WEEK OF 29,670 // CORPORATION ("VSAC") 05/26 EDUCATION LOAN REVENUE BONDS, SENIOR SERIES 2014A (AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: RATINGS: AA (SF)/ASF (S&P/FITCH) NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 27,500 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY, NEW JERSEY 05/26 /EXP/ MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE "BROADWAY TOWNHOUSE PROJECT" MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: DUE 12/01/2016 (EXPECTED)

Day of Sale: 05/29 SAN BERNANDINO CITY UNITED SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 A2/A/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/29 JEROME JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,955 Aaa// NO. 261, IDAHO 05/26 STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/27 WATERLOO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 23,630 NR/A+/ NNEW YORK 05/26 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 05/28 DELANO JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,510 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/26 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ELECTION OF 2005, SERIES A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/29 CITRUS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,000 Aa2/AA-/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2004, SERIES 2014D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/29 RANKIN COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 A2// TEXAS COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 05/26 BONDS, MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/28 COMMUNITY FACILITIES UTILITIES WEEK OF 14,755 A1/A-/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 05/26 (CITY OF GOODYEAR, ARIZONA) DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/29 JEROME JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,485 Aaa// NO. 261 05/26

STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/27 JORDAN VALLEY WATER CONSERVATION WEEK OF 12,460 NR/AA+/AA DISTRICT 05/26 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: *************TAXABLE***********

Day of Sale: 05/29 CARPINTERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 05/26 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/28 ARMADA AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 11,670 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF MACOMB & ST. CLAIR, 05/26 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 05/27 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1/NR/AA+ AGENCY SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/26 (COMMONWEALTH CONTRACT ASSISTANCE) SERIES 2014B (ASSEMBLY ROW PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 05/28 MANHEIM TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 10,000 /AAA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2019-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/29 READING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,925 Aa3// BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES SERIES A & B OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/28 VALLEY PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,085 /AA-/ MISSOURI 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $7,015M - SERIES A $1,070M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/28 NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 7,000 // COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/29 TOWN OF WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECITUCT WEEK OF 6,410 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/26 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 05/28 BEECH GROVE CENTRAL SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,350 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/26 TAXABLE FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Underlying A

Day of Sale: 05/28 TOWN OF ERIE, COLORADO WEEK OF 6,200 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 05/26 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2027-2033

Day of Sale: 05/29 CYPRESS HILLS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,605 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 1 (A POLITICAL 05/26 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY,TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 05/29 ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,360 MIG 1// WINNEBAGO, BOONE AND OGLE COUNTIES, 05/26 ILLINOIS TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 05/27 UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT 230 WEEK OF 5,060 // JOHNSON-MIAMI SPRINGHILL, KANSAS 05/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 05/28 TOWN OF NORTHLAKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,810 // (DENTON COUNTY) 05/26 COMBINATION TAX AND ASSESSMENT REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014 COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS WATER AND SEWER REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/29 WOODSTOCK, MCHENRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 4,700 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/26 ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/28 CITY OF WATERTOWN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,330 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 05/29 HIGHLAND HEIGHTS CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 3,650 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE STREET IMPROVEMENT, 05/26 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/29 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,910 A2// DISTRICT NO. 374, TEXAS 05/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *****BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2024

Day of Sale: 05/29 TOWN OF WINDSOR LOCKS,CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 2,770 MIG 1/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 05/26 ANTICIPATION NOTES BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: DUE: 6/25/15

Day of Sale: 05/28 PRATTSBURGH CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,260 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/26 ***************BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 05/28 TOWN OF WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 1,740 MIG 1/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 05/26 ANTICIPATON NOTES, CONNECTICUT TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: DUE: 6/25/15

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,544,485 (in 000's)