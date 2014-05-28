May 28 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Wednesday that leveraged exchange-traded funds contain structural problems that could "blow up" the whole industry one day.

Fink runs a company that oversees more than $4 trillion in client assets, including nearly $1 trillion in ETF assets.

"We'd never do one (a leveraged ETF)," Fink said at Deutsche Bank investment conference in New York. "They have a structural problem that could blow up the whole industry one day." (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by David Gregorio)