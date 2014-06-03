BRIEF-Midwestone Financial prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
BOSTON, June 3 Baltimore asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said Brian Rogers will step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan.
Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said on Tuesday.
In addition, Bill Stromberg, head of equity, will assume leadership of U.S. equity from Linehan, effective immediately, T. Rowe Price said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced on Friday the latest in a series of price hikes as cyclical demand recovers in global markets.
* Feb net premiums written $ 2,201.3 million versus $ 1,933.5 million