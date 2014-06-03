June 3 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
started filling oil storage tanks at Colorado City, Texas, last
weekend ahead of the start up of its 300,000 barrel per day
BridgeTex Pipeline, according to Robb Barnes, vice president of
Marine Terminals and Crude Oil.
"We will keep filling storage, and work our way to filling
the pipeline by late in the second quarter," Barnes said at the
Argus North American Crude Transportation Summit.
He said Magellan, who operates the pipeline in partnership
with Occidental Petroleum, expects to move barrels to
the Houston crude oil market by mid-2014.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays, Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing
by Diane Craft)