(Corrects executive's title in paragraph 1, timing of startup
in paragraph 2 to 3rd quarter not mid-2014)
June 3 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
started filling oil storage tanks at Colorado City, Texas, last
weekend ahead of the start up of its 300,000 barrel per day
BridgeTex Pipeline, according to Robb Barnes, senior vice
president of commercial crude oil.
"We will keep filling storage, and work our way to filling
the pipeline by late in the second quarter," Barnes said at the
Argus North American Crude Transportation Summit. The pipeline
remains slated to start moving barrels to the Houston crude oil
market in the third quarter.
Magellan operates the pipeline in partnership with
Occidental Petroleum.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays, Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing
by Diane Craft)