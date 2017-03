June 6 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,703,000 Aa2/AA-/NR (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 06/09 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 850,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/09 FISCAL 2014 SERIES J & K MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 527,500 NR/AA/AA COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 06/09 /EXP/EXP FIRST LIEN REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014D MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 400,000 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE OBLIGATIONS 06/09 SERIES 2014 TAX EXEMPT SERIES A AND TAX EXEMPT REFUNDING SERIES B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/12 LOUISVILLE REGIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 254,215 NAF/A+/A+ AUTHORITY AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE 06/09 REFUNDING BONDS 2014 A (AMT) 2014B (TAX EXEMPT, NON AMT) 2014C (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 250,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/09 PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/11 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 235,275 Aa/A/ FIRST LIEN WASTEWATER UTILITY 06/09 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A (CWA AUTHORITY PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 225,870 A1/A/A+ NORTH DAKOTA 06/09 GENERAL REVENUE AND GENERAL REVENUE TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2015-2034; 2039 AND 2044

Day of Sale: 06/10 FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 214,000 Aa1/AA+/ FACILITIES REVENUE-COUNTIES 06/09 FACILITIES PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/10/2014

Day of Sale: 06/11 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/09 2014 SERIES D MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York. REMARK: KROLL: AA

Day of Sale: 06/11 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 186,460 A3/A+/A+ COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, KANSAS 06/09 BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014-A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 149,280 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS 06/09 CONSISTING OF: 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2014 SERIES B (AMT) 2014 SERIES C (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 129,985 NAF/AA+/AA OF PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/09 TRANSPORTATION EXCISE TAX REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 06/11 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE WEEK OF 125,000 Aa3/A/ UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT 06/09 GREENSBORO GENERAL REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 06/10 THE TURNPIKE AUTHORITY OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 122,000 Aa2/AA+/A+ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROAD REVENUE 06/09 EXP/EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS (REVITALIZATION PROJECTS), 2014 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: TUESDAY

Day of Sale: 06/11 CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 111,855 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/09 BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 109,710 /AA+/AA+ NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON CITY 06/09 (NASHVILLE ELECTRIC SERVICE), TN ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 06/10 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 97,695 //BBB- NEW YORK, TOURO COLLEGE AND 06/09 UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP REVENUE BONDS $59,720,000 SERIES 2014A $37,975,000 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/10 SAN GEORGONIO MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 91,540 A3/NR/ DISTRICT 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/09 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 06/10 INTERMOUNTAIN POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 84,955 A1/A+/AA- SUBORDINATED POWER SUPPLY REVENUE 06/09 REFUNDING BONDS 2014 SERIES A 2014 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 83,000 Aa3/AA-/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION DESOTO COUNTY 06/09 HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 06/12 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 06/09 SERIES 2014C MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 06/11 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 74,630 Aa1/AA/NR STATE OF UTAH 06/09 UNIVERSITY OF UTAH GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 55,000 NR/AA+/ MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING CORP 06/09 1ST MORTGAGE REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2019

Day of Sale: 06/11 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 52,600 // AUTHORITY 06/09 HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, SERIES A, B-1 & B2 TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: S&P: AA/A BAM INSURED ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/A/ GAS SUPPLY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 06/09 SERIES 2010 (THE PEOPLES GAS LIGHT AND COKE COMPANY PROJECT) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland TERM: 2030

Day of Sale: 06/11 SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 49,140 /AA/AA AUTHORITY 06/09 MEASURE K SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (LIMITED TAX BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF HOUSTON HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 48,815 NR/AA/NR FINANCE CORPORATION 06/09 EDUCATION REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS (KIPP, INC.) SERIES 2014A EDUCATION REVENUE QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS (KIPP, INC.) TAXABLE SERIES 2014Q MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/10 ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 46,135 NR/NR/A- AUTHORITY 06/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (PRESBYTERIAN RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/10 MANOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 43,925 // TEXAS 06/09 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/11 COUNTY OF JOHNSTON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 43,345 // LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 06/09 SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/11 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 42,745 Baa3/NR/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/09 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING GALVESTON I L.L.C.-TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY AT GALVESTON PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/11 HENDERSON, NEVADA, PUBLIC WEEK OF 37,955 //BBB- IMPROVEMENT TRUST, TOURO COLLEGE 06/09 AND UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OBLIGATED REVENUE BONDS $26,165,000 SERIES 2014A $11,790,000 SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/10 CITY OF SAN MARCOS, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/12 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,105 // SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 06/09 $28,735M SERIES 2014A $370 SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/12 SAN JACINTO RIVER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,390 /A+/ SPECIAL PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING 06/09 BONDS (THE WOODLANDS WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 06/12 PEORIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #11 WEEK OF 27,000 Aa3/AA-/ OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/09 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: 2015-2016; 2018-2020 AND 2026-2034

Day of Sale: 06/10 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 26,379 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 06/09 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/11 MONTROSE RECREATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 26,225 NR/BBB/NR COLORADO 06/09 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/10 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 18,515 //BBB- AUTHORITY, TOURO COLLEGE AND 06/09 UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/10 DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 18,270 // DISTRICT NO. 10, TEXAS 06/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 AND UNLIMITED TAX ROAD REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/11 GOSHEN COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUILDING & WEEK OF 17,150 /A+/ CORPORATION ONE, INDIANA 06/09 ELKHART COUNTY, AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 1ST MEETING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/10 BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 14,500 /AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2028 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 14,500 A1/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/09 COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT WEEK OF 13,555 /AA/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, 06/09 SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 06/12 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 12,646 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 06/09 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2014 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/12 BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 11,200 Aa2/AA/ BRIDGE COMMISSION REVENUE 06/09 BONDS (GUARANTEED) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2025 BEACHWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OH WEEK OF 11,000 Aaa// SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, 06/09 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/12 PLEASANTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 11,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 06/09 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/10 MAINE EDUCATIONAL LOAN AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 // FIXED RATE STUDENT LOAN 06/09 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/11 SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 10,000 NR/NR/NR AUXILIARY ENTERPRISES SECURED 06/09 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2029 TERM: 2034

Day of Sale: 06/11 SOUTH HUNTERDON REGIONAL BOARD OF WEEK OF 9,600 // EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 06/09 *********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,385 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/09 MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1 WEEK OF 9,125 // IN RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO 06/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/10 BULLARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,835 A1// TEXAS 06/09 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/09 PINE RICHLAND, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,300 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/09 BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) DUARTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/09 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/11 CHULA VISTA HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,000 /A-1+/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE 06/09 GARDEN VILLAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 06/09 NORTHWEST R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014 06/09 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/09 CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 /A+/ FRESNO COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/09 2008 ELECTION, CALIFORNIA 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 06/10 CITY OF VISALIA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,355 /A+/ 2014 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 06/09 PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/10 ASCENSION PARISH WIDE SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,195 /AA-/ DISTRICT, LOUISIANA GENERAL 06/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/11 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,900 Aa2/AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 06/09 REVENUE CERTIFIATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/09 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 6,695 NR/AA/NR IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 84 06/09 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: MAC INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/11 CANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,425 Aaa// TEXAS 06/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HUDSON WEEK OF 6,200 // (ST. CROIX COUNTY, WISCONSIN) 06/09 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/10 MARS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,500 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014C TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014D MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/10 PAMPA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,875 NR/AA/NR (GRAY AND ROBERTS COUNTIES, TEXAS) 06/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/10 VILLAGE OF LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 3,780 NR/AA-/NR VALENCIA COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS 06/09 TAX REFUNDING ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,680 /AA/ COMBINATION CONTRACT REVENUE 06/09 UTILITY SYSTEM BONDS (CASTLE HILLS PID 4 PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /BBB+/

Day of Sale: 06/10 MENIFEE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,600 // CALIFORNIA 06/09 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS (CFD NO. 2004-6) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/12 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,300 Aa2/AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 06/09 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION AMT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/09 FULTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY, WEEK OF 2,505 // INDIANA 06/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS OF 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/10 TRI-TOWNSHIP CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 06/09 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,243,320 (in 000's)