NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) -
* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm strategic talks
* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm new publicly traded
company would be headquartered in canada
* Burger King majority owner 3G capital will continue to own
majority of new company on pro forma basis
* Deal is subject to negotiation of definitive agreements,
no assurance transaction will be consummated
* Within new company Burger King and Tim Hortons to operate
as standalone brands
* Tim Hortons, Burger King will not comment further unless
and until a deal is agreed upon or talks stopped
