Day of Sale: 09/04 SAN MATEO COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 117,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT (SAN MATEO COUNTY, 09/01 CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LA PORTE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 110,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TX 09/01 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings

Day of Sale: 09/03 THE PORT OF PORTLAND WEEK OF 95,185 /AA-/ PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 09/01 REVENUE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/04 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 91,815 /BB+/ HIGHER EDUCATION LIMITED REVENUE 09/01 BONDS (THOMAS M. COOLEY LAW SCHOOL PROJECT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2024-2044 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 78,420 NR/AA+/AA+ SCPB 11 2014 SERIES D 09/01 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 59,455 // TEXAS 09/01 **********TAX EXEMPT********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 09/04 DEL VALLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 53,330 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/01 **********TAX EXEMPT********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2032 REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 09/03 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 41,505 A2// EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE-IN 09/01 VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 09/03 MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,175 A/A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/01 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/04 BONITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,900 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA 09/01 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/03 WALNUT VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,900 Aa2// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/04 CITY OF HENDERSON, NEVADA WEEK OF 24,100 Aa2/AA/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 09/01 VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LAKE CENTRAL MULTI-DISTRICT SBC WEEK OF 19,025 /R/ AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BOND SERIES 09/01 2014 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 09/04 EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 18,000 /AA/ COMMUNITY CENTER SALES TAX REVENUE 09/01 BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 09/04 NORTHWOOD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,470 /AA/ OHIO 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2014 CONSISTING OF: $10,870M SERIES A - UNLIMITED TAX $ 3,600M SERIES B - LIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT

Day of Sale: 09/04 SISKIYOU JOINT COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 13,490 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/04 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH & WEEK OF 12,000 NR/NR/BBB- EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 09/01 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A (DUNCASTER, INC. ISSUE) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: STABLE MINERAL WELLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,800 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/01 **********TAX-EXEMPT********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 09/01 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL WEEK OF 8,905 /A/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.119, TEXAS 09/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 09/04 CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,525 Aa1// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 09/01 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/03 COCALICO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,935 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 09/03 MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 7,600 /AA/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 09/04 DAKOTA COUNTY, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 6,685 NR/NR/ COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/01 REVENUE BONDS EBENEZER RIDGES TCU 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2046 RISING SUN SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 6,500 /AA+/ CORPORATION (OHIO COUNTY, INDIANA) 09/01 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: INDIAN STATE AID INTERCEPT PROGRAM

S&P UNDERLYING RATING: BBB+ SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,440 A1/NR/NR 0016 IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA 09/01 (GERING PUBLIC SCHOOLS) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/03 SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN TECHINICAL WEEK OF 5,265 // COLLEGE DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 09/01 CRAWFORD, DANE, GRANT, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, RICHLAND, SAUK AND VERNON COUNTINES GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2028 SARATOGA COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,270 /AA-/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 09/01 $4,155M SERIES 2014A TAX EXEMPT

$155M SERIES 2014 TAXABLE MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York UPPER TRINITY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 3,135 A2/A+/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS REGIONAL WASTEWATER 09/01 TREATMENT SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LAKEVIEW REGIONAL WATER RECLAMATION SYSTEM) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/04 CASCADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 422, WEEK OF 2,265 /AAA/ IDAHO 09/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 09/03 CITY OF CUBA CITY WEEK OF 740 // GRANT AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES, 09/01 WISCONSIN WATER AND ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2023

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,600,035 (in 000's)